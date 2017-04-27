Home / Entertainment /
Weekend Calendar
This article was published today at 1:56 a.m.
Events are free unless otherwise noted.
Art & Exhibits
Central Arkansas
ARKANSAS ARTS CENTER MacArthur Park, East Ninth and Commerce streets. Lecture: "The Modernist Legacy of Noland Blass," 6 p.m. May 9. (501) 375-0378. "Drawing on History: The National Drawing Invitational Retrospective," through Sept. 24. "The Creativity Phenomenon: Acrylic Paintings by Deborah Poe," through July 2. "Art Together" for early-stage Alzheimer's patients and caregivers, 10 a.m. third Monday of each month. "Foundation Collection" and "Masterworks," continuing. Museum School art classes and workshops for children and adults; call or visit website for schedule and costs. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. arkarts.com or (501) 372-4000.
BOSWELL MOUROT FINE ART 5815 Kavanaugh Blvd. "Myths and Mysteries," Elizabeth Weber and Keith Runkle, through Saturday. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. (501) 664-0030.
BUTLER CENTER FOR ARKANSAS STUDIES 401 President Clinton Ave. "Bruce Jackson: Cummins Prison Farm," through May 27. "The American Dream Deferred: Japanese American Incarceration in WWII Arkansas," through June 24. Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (501) 918-3033.
CANTRELL GALLERY 8206 Cantrell Road. "The Making of an Artist: Creative Inspirations," Jeffery Nodelman, through May 6. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (501) 224-1335.
CLINTON PRESIDENTIAL CENTER 1200 President Clinton Ave. "Xtreme BUGS," through July 23. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $10; retired military, college students and ages 62 and older, $8; children 6-17, $6; active military and children under 6, free. (501) 374-4242.
ESSE PURSE MUSEUM 1510 Main St. "Reflections: Images and Objects From African American Women, 1891-1987," through Sunday. "What's Inside: A History of Women and Handbags, 1900-1999," continuing. Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Admission: $10; military, ages 5-18 or 60 and older $8; under 5 free. (501) 916-9022.
GALLERY 221 Second and Center streets. "Sleep Studies," Kasten McClellan Searles, through Monday. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. (501) 801-0211.
HEARNE FINE ART 1001 Wright Ave, Suite C. "Beyond Magic," through May 20. Hours: Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. hearnefineart.com or (501) 372-6822.
HISTORIC ARKANSAS MUSEUM 200 E. Third St. "The Great War: Arkansas in World War I," through Aug. 16. "Paintings by Glenda McCune," through May 7. "All of Arkansas: An Exhibition of Arkansas made, County by County," through March. "Modern Mythology: Luke Amram Knox and Grace Mikell Ramsey," through May 7. Knife Gallery, "We Walk in Two Worlds: The Caddo, Osage and Quapaw in Arkansas," Arkansas Made Gallery, continuing. Hourly tours (except noon) 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Store hours: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $2.50, ages 65 and over $1.50, children 17 and under $1. (501) 324-9351.
JACKSONVILLE MUSEUM OF MILITARY HISTORY 100 Veterans Circle, Jacksonville. Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. Local and regional military history from the Civil War to current day conflicts. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $3, $2 for senior citizens and military, $1 for under 18, children under 5 free. (501) 241-1943.
L&L BECK ART GALLERY 5705 Kavanaugh Blvd. April exhibit: "Spring Flowers." Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (501) 660-4006.
MACARTHUR MUSEUM OF ARKANSAS MILITARY HISTORY 503 E. Ninth St. "Clothesline Project," through May 6. "By the President in the Name of Congress," "From Turbulence to Tranquility: The Little Rock Arsenal," "The Sun Never Sets on the Mighty Jeep," "War and Remembrance: The 1911 United Confederate Veterans Reunion," "Through the Camera's Eye: The Allison Collection of World War II Photographs" and Alger Cadet Gun exhibit, continuing. Ongoing exhibits depict Arkansas' military heritage. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. (501) 376-4602.
SUGAR ART SHOW AND COMPETITION 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Pulaski Technical College, Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Institute, 13000 Interstate 30. (501) 812-2324.
UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT LITTLE ROCK GALLERIES 2801 S. University Ave. Student competitive, through Sunday. Capstone Exhibition and BFA Senior Exhibition, through May 8. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, 2-5 p.m. Sunday. (501) 569-8977.
WILLIAM F. LAMAN PUBLIC LIBRARY 2801 Orange St., North Little Rock. "Small Works on Paper," through Friday.Hours: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. (501) 758-1720.
WILLIAM F. LAMAN PUBLIC LIBRARY ARGENTA BRANCH 420 Main St., North Little Rock. "Twenty," Neal Harrington and Tammy Harrington, through May 13. Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday. (501) 687-1061.
Around Arkansas
ARKADELPHIA ARTS CENTER 625 Main St., Arkadelphia. "Light and Color," through Friday. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. (870) 245-7982.
ARTS AND SCIENCE CENTER FOR SOUTHEAST ARKANSAS 701 Main St., Pine Bluff. "Delta Rhythms," through Saturday. "Resilience," through July 8. "Dinosaurs: Fossils Exposed," through April. "Expressions From the Permanent Collection," continuing. Education and art programs for adults and children; call for schedule and tuition. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 1-4 p.m. Saturday. (870) 536-3375.
CENTER FOR ART & EDUCATION 104 N. 13th St., Van Buren. Arkansas River Valley Student Exhibition, through Saturday. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. art-ed.org or (479) 474-7767.
CRYSTAL BRIDGES MUSEUM OF AMERICAN ART 600 Museum Way, Bentonville. "Roy Lichtenstein in Focus," through July 31. Seated Woman in Chemise, Pablo Picasso, through July. Demonstrations, classes, art talks. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Saturday-Sunday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. crystalbridges.org or (479) 418-5700.
EAST ARKANSAS COMMUNITY COLLEGE GALLERY 1700 New Castle Road, Forrest City. East Arkansas Art Educators Student Art Exhibit, through Friday, reception 6 p.m. today. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-noon Friday. (870) 633-4480.
FORT SMITH MUSEUM OF HISTORY 320 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Motorcycle Show, 8-11 a.m. May 6, recommended donation $15. "On the Air," Tuesday-May 6. Reception honoring Carl Riggins, 6 p.m. today. "Roots, Rhythm and Rock -- Music That Moved Fort Smith: Second Movement, 1945-1995," through June. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $7, ages 6-16 $2. fortsmithmuseum.org or (479) 783-7841.
FORT SMITH REGIONAL ART MUSEUM 1601 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. "Gloria Garfinkel: Vibrancy of Form," through May 28."Underground Railroad: Photographs of a Path to Freedom," through May 28. Drop in and Draw, noon-4 p.m. each Thursday; human models and studio space provided, bring materials. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. (479) 784-2787.
FOUNDATION FOR THE ARTS ART SHOW 115 E. Monroe, Jonesboro. "Perspectives," through Tuesday. (870) 935-2726.
JUSTUS FINE ART GALLERY 827-A Central Ave., Hot Springs. "Brotherhood," paintings by Jason Sacran and John P. Lasater IV, through Sunday; closing reception, 4-6 p.m. Friday. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and by appointment. (501) 321-2335.
OUACHITA BAPTIST UNIVERSITY ROSEMARY ADAMS DEPARTMENT OF VISUAL ARTS 410 Ouachita St., Arkadelphia. Senior Art Exhibits, through Wednesday. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. (870) 245-5129.
SOUTH ARKANSAS ARTS CENTER 110 E. Fifth St., El Dorado. 5x5 Art Dash, 5-6 p.m. May 5, $55. Sandy Bennett, through May 4. Visual and performing arts classes for grades K-12; call for schedule and tuition. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. saac-arts.org or (870) 862-5474.
TWO25 GALLERY 225 S. Main St., Bentonville. "Art Exhibition," Northwest Arkansas Community College Foundation, through Saturday. (479) 464-9463.
UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL ARKANSAS Baum Gallery, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. "Senior Show," through today. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday. (501) 450-5793.
VAN BUREN SENIOR CENTER 607 Knox St., Van Buren. Arkansas River Valley Student Exhibition, through Saturday. Hours: 8:30-10:30 a.m. and 1-2 p.m. or by appointment. (479) 474-5378.
Film
Around Arkansas
THE FAVORED STRAWBERRY 7 p.m. Tuesday, Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, 4703 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville. favoredstrawberry.comor (501) 944-2808.
Letters
Central Arkansas
CECELIA WILSON BOOK SIGNING 1-3 p.m. Saturday, WordsWorth Books and Co., 5920 R St. Back to Bremen. (501) 663-9198.
Music
Central Arkansas
APPALACHIAN SPRING 7-9 p.m. May 4, Calvary Baptist Church, 5700 Cantrell Road. Arkansas Symphony Orchestra Intimate Neighborhood Concert Series. Tickets: $25, active military and students $10. (501) 666-1761.
IN THE SPIRIT 7 p.m. today, Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive. rivercitymenschorus.com or (501) 377-1080.
THE MCCRARY SISTERS 8 p.m. May 4, South on Main, 1304 Main St. Part of the Oxford American "A Magazine of the South" concert series. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets: $25-$40. (800) 293-5949.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK COMMUNITY CONCERT BAND 7:30 p.m. May 5, Lakewood Village, 2911 Lakewood Village Drive, North Little Rock. nlrcommunityband.com or (501) 758-2576.
SIDE BY SIDE CONCERT 6 p.m. May 7, Robinson Center, 426 W Markham St. Arkansas Symphony Orchestra and Arkansas Symphony Youth Orchestra. Tickets: $15. ArkansasSymphony.org or (501) 666-1761.
Around Arkansas
A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Fort Smith Convention Center, ArcBest Corp. Performing Arts Center, 55 S. Seventh St., Fort Smith. Tickets: $6. uafs.universitytickets.com or (479)788-7300.
IBLA WORLD TOUR 6:30 p.m. Monday, West Baptist Church, 1100 Central Ave. N., Batesville; 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Lakeside High School, 336 U.S. 82, Lake Village. (501) 786-2639.
JESSE COOK 6:30 p.m. May 7, Reynolds Performance Hall, 223 Beatrice Powell St., Conway. Tickets: $30-$125. aetnfoundation.org/donate/boxoffice or (800) 662-2386.
OUACHITA BAPTIST UNIVERSITY CONCERT CHOIR 7:30 p.m. today, McBeth Recital Hall, 410 Ouachita St., Arkadelphia. (870) 245-5128.
SONNY BURGESS AND THE LEGENDARY PACERS 7 p.m. May 5, Grand Prairie Center, 2709 U.S. 165, Stuttgart. With Charlie Rich Jr. Tickets: $25-$35. pccua.edu/GPC or (870) 673-4201.
SYMPHONY OF NORTHWEST ARKANSAS 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. Masterworks III: The Romantic, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Tickets: $30-$52. sonamusic.org or (479) 443-6600.
TIGER STEEL 7:30 p.m. Monday, Ouachita Baptist University, Mabee Fine Arts Center's McBeth Recital Hall, 410 Ouachita St., Arkadelphia. Steel drum ensemble. (870) 245-5421.
Special Events
Central Arkansas
ARTWORKS 6:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Arkansas Repertory Theatre, 601 Main St. Art auction, music, drinks, appetizers. Tickets: $50. (501) 378-0405.
BLONDES VS. BRUNETTES FLAG FOOTBALL GAME 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Pulaski Academy Football Field, 12701 Hinson Road. Tickets: $10-$15. Benefits Alzheimer's Association. (501) 259-0646.
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS 5-7 p.m. May 4, Fletcher Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 5922 Warden Road, Sherwood. Tickets: $10. (501) 372-5959.
CAR & TRUCK SHOW 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Goodsell Truck Accessories, 401 Municipal Drive, Jacksonville. (501) 982-2245.
CENTRAL ARKANSAS HEART WALK 8:30 a.m. Saturday, North Shore Riverwalk Park, North Little Rock. CentralArkansasHeartWalk.org or (501) 707-6587.
CLINTON SCHOOL OF PUBLIC SERVICE 1200 President Clinton Ave. Author book discussion: Washington's Farewell: The Founding Father's Warning to Future Generations, John Avlon, 7 p.m. today. (501) 683-5299.
THE FASHION EVENT 7-9:30 p.m. today, Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub, 201 E. Broadway, North Little Rock. Benefits The North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce's educational programs. Tickets: $75. (501) 372-5959.
GAY RODEO Friday-Sunday, State Fairgrounds, 2600 Howard St. Tickets: $15. (501) 912-2061.
INTO THE BLUE 6-9 p.m. Saturday, The Center for Humanities and Arts, Pulaski Technical College, 3000 W. Scenic Drive, North Little Rock. Buffet dinner, drinks, cocktail attire. Benefits Thea Foundation. Tickets: $100. (501) 379-9512.
LUPUS AWARENESS MONTH SEMINAR 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 6, Butler Center for Arkansas Studies, 401 Clinton Ave. Registration deadline Friday. (501) 525-9380.
MINORITY HEALTH FAIR 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Little Rock Central High School, Quigley Cox Stadium, 1500 S. Park St. (501) 960-2569.
PINNACLE MOUNTAIN STATE PARK 11901 Pinnacle Valley Road. National Astronomy Day with solar viewing, activities, programs, sky tour, star party, 2-10 p.m. Saturday. (501) 868-5806.
SAFETY FAIR 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, McCain Mall, 3929 McCain Blvd., North Little Rock. simon.com/mccain-mall or (501) 758-6317.
SENIOR NET University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Donald W. Reynolds Institute on Aging, 629 Jack Stephens Drive. File Management Workshop, 10 a.m.-noon Friday, $25. littlerockseniornet.com or (501) 603-1262.
TALES FROM THE TRASH noon Wednesday, Central Arkansas Library System's Main Library, 100 Rock St. cals.org or (501) 918-3033.
WALK MS 10 a.m. Saturday, First Security Amphitheater, 400 President Clinton Ave. For the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. walkMS.org or (855) 372-1331.
WOMEN'S LUNCHEON 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. today, The Little Rock Club, Regions Bank, 400 W. Capitol Ave. Tickets: $15. (501) 372-1821.
Around Arkansas
ARKANSAS GUARDIANS HOME GAME 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Old Blackhawk Stadium, 460 Black St., Pea Ridge. Tickets: $7, children $3. (479) 586-6262.
BASKET WEAVING WORKSHOP 9 a.m.-4 p.m. May 6, Plantation Agriculture Museum, 4815 U.S. 165, Scott. Registration deadline Friday. Cost: $$50. (501) 961-1409.
BEHIND THE BIG HOUSE Friday-Saturday, Lakeport Plantation, 601 Arkansas 142, Lake Village. Tours of slave quarters. Reservations required. preservearkansas.org or (501) 372-4757.
CEMETERY CONSERVATION WORKSHOP today, Earl Bell Community Center, 1212 S. Church St., Jonesboro; Friday-Saturday, Jonesboro City Cemetery, Carson and Matthews streets, Jonesboro. (501) 324-9880.
CRAWFISH BOIL 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Tri Cycle Farms, 1705 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville. Cost: advance $20, at the door $25. tricyclefarms.org or (479) 966-0572.
MASTER GARDENERS LAWN AND GARDEN EXPO 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, First United Methodist Church, 201 N.W. Second St., Bentonville. (479) 200-2309.
OVERNIGHT KAYAKING May 6-7, Lake Ouachita, Mountain Pine. Guided kayaking, camping, and skills demonstration, lunch and dinner Saturday, breakfast Sunday. Cost: $85. Kayak rentals $40, camping gear $15. (501) 767-8148.
PERMACULTURE BASICS WORKSHOP 9 a.m. Saturday, H & W Dime and Dollar Store, 659 Arkansas 225 E., Greenbrier. (501) 679-2001.
PICNIC 'N ART FESTIVAL 3-7 p.m. Saturday, downtown Wynne. Cost: $20. (870) 238-9669.
SALE TO BENEFIT ALZHEIMER'S 8 a.m.-noon Friday, 2201 Wildwood Ave., Bentonville. (479) 321-8981.
SPRINGFEST Friday-Saturday, Spring Park, 301 E. Sugarloaf St., Heber Springs. heber-springs.com or (501) 362-2444.
TACO DINNER 4:30-6:30 p.m. May 5, Grand Prairie Center, 2709 U.S. 165, Stuttgart. Reservations required. Cost: $12. All proceeds benefit center. pccua.edu/GPC or (870) 673-4201.
TALES OF THE CRYPT 8:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, Oak Cemetery, 1401 S. Greenwood Ave., Fort Smith. (479) 784-1006.
WARD CHAMBER OF COMMERCE BANQUET 6 p.m. Friday, Grace Community Church, 30 W. Second St., Ward. Steve "Wildman" Wilson speaking. Tickets: $30. (501) 743-4395.
WALK A MILE IN MY SHOES Friday-Saturday, Holiday Inn, 1500 S. 48th St., Springdale. Shoe sale and 5K race for Ozark Guidance. VIP party: $40. 5K: $25. Fun walk: $10. ozarkguidance.org or (479) 725-5294.
WALSTREET CRAWFISH BOIL 1-7 p.m. Friday, Avondale Chapel and Event Center, 2005 E. Central Ave., Bentonville. Tickets: $25. (479) 273-2841.
WORLD IP DAY 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Research and Technology Park, 535 W. Research Center Blvd., Fayetteville. eventbrite.com or (479) 259-2966.
Theater
Central Arkansas
THE GRADUATE through Sunday, The Studio Theatre, 320 W. Seventh St. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2:30 p.m. Sunday matinee. Tickets: $20; ages 65 and older, military and students $15. (501) 374-2615.
ROUGH NIGHT AT THE REMO ROOM through June 17, The Joint, 301 Main St., North Little Rock. Showtimes: 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Tickets: $24. TheJointArgenta.com or (501) 372-0205.
SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE through Saturday, Murry's Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Colonel Glenn Road. Dinner: 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 12:45 and 6:45 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $32-$36, children $23; show only $25, show only children $15. (501) 562-3131.
Around Arkansas
THE ADVENTURES OF TOM SAWYER THE BROADWAY MUSICAL through Sunday, The Royal Theatre, 111 S. Market St., Benton. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: $12, senior citizens and military $10, students and children ages 3 and up $5. theroyalplayers.ticketleap.com or (501) 315-5483.
GREATER TUNA 4 p.m. Sunday, Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. Tickets: $15. (479) 443-5600.
Auditions
Central Arkansas
TROUBLED ISLAND Saturday, Christ Episcopal Church, 509 Scott St. Prepare 3-4 arias which best represent you. Accompanist provided for a $15 fee. Auditions by appointment only. (870) 219-4635.
Clubs
Central Arkansas
CAJUN'S WHARF 2400 Cantrell Road. Raising Grey, Almost Infamous, today. Fire & Brimstone, Katmandu, Friday. Ben Byers, Jet 420, Saturday. Happy hour bands start at 5 or 5:30 p.m., headline bands at 9. Cover: $5 after 8:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; free Monday-Wednesday. (501) 375-5351.
228-5555.
Weekend on 04/27/2017
Print Headline: Weekend Calendar
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Weekend Calendar
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.