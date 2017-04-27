Weekend Calendar

Events are free unless otherwise noted.

Art & Exhibits

Central Arkansas

ARKANSAS ARTS CENTER MacArthur Park, East Ninth and Commerce streets. Lecture: "The Modernist Legacy of Noland Blass," 6 p.m. May 9. (501) 375-0378. "Drawing on History: The National Drawing Invitational Retrospective," through Sept. 24. "The Creativity Phenomenon: Acrylic Paintings by Deborah Poe," through July 2. "Art Together" for early-stage Alzheimer's patients and caregivers, 10 a.m. third Monday of each month. "Foundation Collection" and "Masterworks," continuing. Museum School art classes and workshops for children and adults; call or visit website for schedule and costs. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. arkarts.com or (501) 372-4000.

BOSWELL MOUROT FINE ART 5815 Kavanaugh Blvd. "Myths and Mysteries," Elizabeth Weber and Keith Runkle, through Saturday. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. (501) 664-0030.

BUTLER CENTER FOR ARKANSAS STUDIES 401 President Clinton Ave. "Bruce Jackson: Cummins Prison Farm," through May 27. "The American Dream Deferred: Japanese American Incarceration in WWII Arkansas," through June 24. Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (501) 918-3033.

CANTRELL GALLERY 8206 Cantrell Road. "The Making of an Artist: Creative Inspirations," Jeffery Nodelman, through May 6. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (501) 224-1335.

CLINTON PRESIDENTIAL CENTER 1200 President Clinton Ave. "Xtreme BUGS," through July 23. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $10; retired military, college students and ages 62 and older, $8; children 6-17, $6; active military and children under 6, free. (501) 374-4242.

ESSE PURSE MUSEUM 1510 Main St. "Reflections: Images and Objects From African American Women, 1891-1987," through Sunday. "What's Inside: A History of Women and Handbags, 1900-1999," continuing. Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Admission: $10; military, ages 5-18 or 60 and older $8; under 5 free. (501) 916-9022.

GALLERY 221 Second and Center streets. "Sleep Studies," Kasten McClellan Searles, through Monday. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. (501) 801-0211.

HEARNE FINE ART 1001 Wright Ave, Suite C. "Beyond Magic," through May 20. Hours: Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. hearnefineart.com or (501) 372-6822.

HISTORIC ARKANSAS MUSEUM 200 E. Third St. "The Great War: Arkansas in World War I," through Aug. 16. "Paintings by Glenda McCune," through May 7. "All of Arkansas: An Exhibition of Arkansas made, County by County," through March. "Modern Mythology: Luke Amram Knox and Grace Mikell Ramsey," through May 7. Knife Gallery, "We Walk in Two Worlds: The Caddo, Osage and Quapaw in Arkansas," Arkansas Made Gallery, continuing. Hourly tours (except noon) 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Store hours: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $2.50, ages 65 and over $1.50, children 17 and under $1. (501) 324-9351.

JACKSONVILLE MUSEUM OF MILITARY HISTORY 100 Veterans Circle, Jacksonville. Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. Local and regional military history from the Civil War to current day conflicts. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $3, $2 for senior citizens and military, $1 for under 18, children under 5 free. (501) 241-1943.

L&L BECK ART GALLERY 5705 Kavanaugh Blvd. April exhibit: "Spring Flowers." Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (501) 660-4006.

MACARTHUR MUSEUM OF ARKANSAS MILITARY HISTORY 503 E. Ninth St. "Clothesline Project," through May 6. "By the President in the Name of Congress," "From Turbulence to Tranquility: The Little Rock Arsenal," "The Sun Never Sets on the Mighty Jeep," "War and Remembrance: The 1911 United Confederate Veterans Reunion," "Through the Camera's Eye: The Allison Collection of World War II Photographs" and Alger Cadet Gun exhibit, continuing. Ongoing exhibits depict Arkansas' military heritage. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. (501) 376-4602.

SUGAR ART SHOW AND COMPETITION 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Pulaski Technical College, Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Institute, 13000 Interstate 30. (501) 812-2324.

UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT LITTLE ROCK GALLERIES 2801 S. University Ave. Student competitive, through Sunday. Capstone Exhibition and BFA Senior Exhibition, through May 8. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, 2-5 p.m. Sunday. (501) 569-8977.

WILLIAM F. LAMAN PUBLIC LIBRARY 2801 Orange St., North Little Rock. "Small Works on Paper," through Friday.Hours: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. (501) 758-1720.

WILLIAM F. LAMAN PUBLIC LIBRARY ARGENTA BRANCH 420 Main St., North Little Rock. "Twenty," Neal Harrington and Tammy Harrington, through May 13. Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday. (501) 687-1061.

Around Arkansas

ARKADELPHIA ARTS CENTER 625 Main St., Arkadelphia. "Light and Color," through Friday. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. (870) 245-7982.

ARTS AND SCIENCE CENTER FOR SOUTHEAST ARKANSAS 701 Main St., Pine Bluff. "Delta Rhythms," through Saturday. "Resilience," through July 8. "Dinosaurs: Fossils Exposed," through April. "Expressions From the Permanent Collection," continuing. Education and art programs for adults and children; call for schedule and tuition. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 1-4 p.m. Saturday. (870) 536-3375.

CENTER FOR ART & EDUCATION 104 N. 13th St., Van Buren. Arkansas River Valley Student Exhibition, through Saturday. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. art-ed.org or (479) 474-7767.

CRYSTAL BRIDGES MUSEUM OF AMERICAN ART 600 Museum Way, Bentonville. "Roy Lichtenstein in Focus," through July 31. Seated Woman in Chemise, Pablo Picasso, through July. Demonstrations, classes, art talks. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Saturday-Sunday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. crystalbridges.org or (479) 418-5700.

EAST ARKANSAS COMMUNITY COLLEGE GALLERY 1700 New Castle Road, Forrest City. East Arkansas Art Educators Student Art Exhibit, through Friday, reception 6 p.m. today. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-noon Friday. (870) 633-4480.

FORT SMITH MUSEUM OF HISTORY 320 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Motorcycle Show, 8-11 a.m. May 6, recommended donation $15. "On the Air," Tuesday-May 6. Reception honoring Carl Riggins, 6 p.m. today. "Roots, Rhythm and Rock -- Music That Moved Fort Smith: Second Movement, 1945-1995," through June. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $7, ages 6-16 $2. fortsmithmuseum.org or (479) 783-7841.

FORT SMITH REGIONAL ART MUSEUM 1601 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. "Gloria Garfinkel: Vibrancy of Form," through May 28."Underground Railroad: Photographs of a Path to Freedom," through May 28. Drop in and Draw, noon-4 p.m. each Thursday; human models and studio space provided, bring materials. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. (479) 784-2787.

FOUNDATION FOR THE ARTS ART SHOW 115 E. Monroe, Jonesboro. "Perspectives," through Tuesday. (870) 935-2726.

JUSTUS FINE ART GALLERY 827-A Central Ave., Hot Springs. "Brotherhood," paintings by Jason Sacran and John P. Lasater IV, through Sunday; closing reception, 4-6 p.m. Friday. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and by appointment. (501) 321-2335.

OUACHITA BAPTIST UNIVERSITY ROSEMARY ADAMS DEPARTMENT OF VISUAL ARTS 410 Ouachita St., Arkadelphia. Senior Art Exhibits, through Wednesday. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. (870) 245-5129.

SOUTH ARKANSAS ARTS CENTER 110 E. Fifth St., El Dorado. 5x5 Art Dash, 5-6 p.m. May 5, $55. Sandy Bennett, through May 4. Visual and performing arts classes for grades K-12; call for schedule and tuition. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. saac-arts.org or (870) 862-5474.

TWO25 GALLERY 225 S. Main St., Bentonville. "Art Exhibition," Northwest Arkansas Community College Foundation, through Saturday. (479) 464-9463.

UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL ARKANSAS Baum Gallery, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. "Senior Show," through today. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday. (501) 450-5793.

VAN BUREN SENIOR CENTER 607 Knox St., Van Buren. Arkansas River Valley Student Exhibition, through Saturday. Hours: 8:30-10:30 a.m. and 1-2 p.m. or by appointment. (479) 474-5378.

Film

Around Arkansas

THE FAVORED STRAWBERRY 7 p.m. Tuesday, Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, 4703 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville. favoredstrawberry.comor (501) 944-2808.

Letters

Central Arkansas

CECELIA WILSON BOOK SIGNING 1-3 p.m. Saturday, WordsWorth Books and Co., 5920 R St. Back to Bremen. (501) 663-9198.

Music

Central Arkansas

APPALACHIAN SPRING 7-9 p.m. May 4, Calvary Baptist Church, 5700 Cantrell Road. Arkansas Symphony Orchestra Intimate Neighborhood Concert Series. Tickets: $25, active military and students $10. (501) 666-1761.

IN THE SPIRIT 7 p.m. today, Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive. rivercitymenschorus.com or (501) 377-1080.

THE MCCRARY SISTERS 8 p.m. May 4, South on Main, 1304 Main St. Part of the Oxford American "A Magazine of the South" concert series. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets: $25-$40. (800) 293-5949.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK COMMUNITY CONCERT BAND 7:30 p.m. May 5, Lakewood Village, 2911 Lakewood Village Drive, North Little Rock. nlrcommunityband.com or (501) 758-2576.

SIDE BY SIDE CONCERT 6 p.m. May 7, Robinson Center, 426 W Markham St. Arkansas Symphony Orchestra and Arkansas Symphony Youth Orchestra. Tickets: $15. ArkansasSymphony.org or (501) 666-1761.

Around Arkansas

A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Fort Smith Convention Center, ArcBest Corp. Performing Arts Center, 55 S. Seventh St., Fort Smith. Tickets: $6. uafs.universitytickets.com or (479)788-7300.

IBLA WORLD TOUR 6:30 p.m. Monday, West Baptist Church, 1100 Central Ave. N., Batesville; 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Lakeside High School, 336 U.S. 82, Lake Village. (501) 786-2639.

JESSE COOK 6:30 p.m. May 7, Reynolds Performance Hall, 223 Beatrice Powell St., Conway. Tickets: $30-$125. aetnfoundation.org/donate/boxoffice or (800) 662-2386.

OUACHITA BAPTIST UNIVERSITY CONCERT CHOIR 7:30 p.m. today, McBeth Recital Hall, 410 Ouachita St., Arkadelphia. (870) 245-5128.

SONNY BURGESS AND THE LEGENDARY PACERS 7 p.m. May 5, Grand Prairie Center, 2709 U.S. 165, Stuttgart. With Charlie Rich Jr. Tickets: $25-$35. pccua.edu/GPC or (870) 673-4201.

SYMPHONY OF NORTHWEST ARKANSAS 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. Masterworks III: The Romantic, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Tickets: $30-$52. sonamusic.org or (479) 443-6600.

TIGER STEEL 7:30 p.m. Monday, Ouachita Baptist University, Mabee Fine Arts Center's McBeth Recital Hall, 410 Ouachita St., Arkadelphia. Steel drum ensemble. (870) 245-5421.

Special Events

Central Arkansas

ARTWORKS 6:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Arkansas Repertory Theatre, 601 Main St. Art auction, music, drinks, appetizers. Tickets: $50. (501) 378-0405.

BLONDES VS. BRUNETTES FLAG FOOTBALL GAME 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Pulaski Academy Football Field, 12701 Hinson Road. Tickets: $10-$15. Benefits Alzheimer's Association. (501) 259-0646.

BUSINESS AFTER HOURS 5-7 p.m. May 4, Fletcher Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 5922 Warden Road, Sherwood. Tickets: $10. (501) 372-5959.

CAR & TRUCK SHOW 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Goodsell Truck Accessories, 401 Municipal Drive, Jacksonville. (501) 982-2245.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS HEART WALK 8:30 a.m. Saturday, North Shore Riverwalk Park, North Little Rock. CentralArkansasHeartWalk.org or (501) 707-6587.

CLINTON SCHOOL OF PUBLIC SERVICE 1200 President Clinton Ave. Author book discussion: Washington's Farewell: The Founding Father's Warning to Future Generations, John Avlon, 7 p.m. today. (501) 683-5299.

THE FASHION EVENT 7-9:30 p.m. today, Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub, 201 E. Broadway, North Little Rock. Benefits The North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce's educational programs. Tickets: $75. (501) 372-5959.

GAY RODEO Friday-Sunday, State Fairgrounds, 2600 Howard St. Tickets: $15. (501) 912-2061.

INTO THE BLUE 6-9 p.m. Saturday, The Center for Humanities and Arts, Pulaski Technical College, 3000 W. Scenic Drive, North Little Rock. Buffet dinner, drinks, cocktail attire. Benefits Thea Foundation. Tickets: $100. (501) 379-9512.

LUPUS AWARENESS MONTH SEMINAR 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 6, Butler Center for Arkansas Studies, 401 Clinton Ave. Registration deadline Friday. (501) 525-9380.

MINORITY HEALTH FAIR 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Little Rock Central High School, Quigley Cox Stadium, 1500 S. Park St. (501) 960-2569.

PINNACLE MOUNTAIN STATE PARK 11901 Pinnacle Valley Road. National Astronomy Day with solar viewing, activities, programs, sky tour, star party, 2-10 p.m. Saturday. (501) 868-5806.

SAFETY FAIR 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, McCain Mall, 3929 McCain Blvd., North Little Rock. simon.com/mccain-mall or (501) 758-6317.

SENIOR NET University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Donald W. Reynolds Institute on Aging, 629 Jack Stephens Drive. File Management Workshop, 10 a.m.-noon Friday, $25. littlerockseniornet.com or (501) 603-1262.

TALES FROM THE TRASH noon Wednesday, Central Arkansas Library System's Main Library, 100 Rock St. cals.org or (501) 918-3033.

WALK MS 10 a.m. Saturday, First Security Amphitheater, 400 President Clinton Ave. For the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. walkMS.org or (855) 372-1331.

WOMEN'S LUNCHEON 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. today, The Little Rock Club, Regions Bank, 400 W. Capitol Ave. Tickets: $15. (501) 372-1821.

Around Arkansas

ARKANSAS GUARDIANS HOME GAME 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Old Blackhawk Stadium, 460 Black St., Pea Ridge. Tickets: $7, children $3. (479) 586-6262.

BASKET WEAVING WORKSHOP 9 a.m.-4 p.m. May 6, Plantation Agriculture Museum, 4815 U.S. 165, Scott. Registration deadline Friday. Cost: $$50. (501) 961-1409.

BEHIND THE BIG HOUSE Friday-Saturday, Lakeport Plantation, 601 Arkansas 142, Lake Village. Tours of slave quarters. Reservations required. preservearkansas.org or (501) 372-4757.

CEMETERY CONSERVATION WORKSHOP today, Earl Bell Community Center, 1212 S. Church St., Jonesboro; Friday-Saturday, Jonesboro City Cemetery, Carson and Matthews streets, Jonesboro. (501) 324-9880.

CRAWFISH BOIL 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Tri Cycle Farms, 1705 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville. Cost: advance $20, at the door $25. tricyclefarms.org or (479) 966-0572.

MASTER GARDENERS LAWN AND GARDEN EXPO 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, First United Methodist Church, 201 N.W. Second St., Bentonville. (479) 200-2309.

OVERNIGHT KAYAKING May 6-7, Lake Ouachita, Mountain Pine. Guided kayaking, camping, and skills demonstration, lunch and dinner Saturday, breakfast Sunday. Cost: $85. Kayak rentals $40, camping gear $15. (501) 767-8148.

PERMACULTURE BASICS WORKSHOP 9 a.m. Saturday, H & W Dime and Dollar Store, 659 Arkansas 225 E., Greenbrier. (501) 679-2001.

PICNIC 'N ART FESTIVAL 3-7 p.m. Saturday, downtown Wynne. Cost: $20. (870) 238-9669.

SALE TO BENEFIT ALZHEIMER'S 8 a.m.-noon Friday, 2201 Wildwood Ave., Bentonville. (479) 321-8981.

SPRINGFEST Friday-Saturday, Spring Park, 301 E. Sugarloaf St., Heber Springs. heber-springs.com or (501) 362-2444.

TACO DINNER 4:30-6:30 p.m. May 5, Grand Prairie Center, 2709 U.S. 165, Stuttgart. Reservations required. Cost: $12. All proceeds benefit center. pccua.edu/GPC or (870) 673-4201.

TALES OF THE CRYPT 8:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, Oak Cemetery, 1401 S. Greenwood Ave., Fort Smith. (479) 784-1006.

WARD CHAMBER OF COMMERCE BANQUET 6 p.m. Friday, Grace Community Church, 30 W. Second St., Ward. Steve "Wildman" Wilson speaking. Tickets: $30. (501) 743-4395.

WALK A MILE IN MY SHOES Friday-Saturday, Holiday Inn, 1500 S. 48th St., Springdale. Shoe sale and 5K race for Ozark Guidance. VIP party: $40. 5K: $25. Fun walk: $10. ozarkguidance.org or (479) 725-5294.

WALSTREET CRAWFISH BOIL 1-7 p.m. Friday, Avondale Chapel and Event Center, 2005 E. Central Ave., Bentonville. Tickets: $25. (479) 273-2841.

WORLD IP DAY 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Research and Technology Park, 535 W. Research Center Blvd., Fayetteville. eventbrite.com or (479) 259-2966.

Theater

Central Arkansas

THE GRADUATE through Sunday, The Studio Theatre, 320 W. Seventh St. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2:30 p.m. Sunday matinee. Tickets: $20; ages 65 and older, military and students $15. (501) 374-2615.

ROUGH NIGHT AT THE REMO ROOM through June 17, The Joint, 301 Main St., North Little Rock. Showtimes: 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Tickets: $24. TheJointArgenta.com or (501) 372-0205.

SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE through Saturday, Murry's Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Colonel Glenn Road. Dinner: 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 12:45 and 6:45 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $32-$36, children $23; show only $25, show only children $15. (501) 562-3131.

Around Arkansas

THE ADVENTURES OF TOM SAWYER THE BROADWAY MUSICAL through Sunday, The Royal Theatre, 111 S. Market St., Benton. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: $12, senior citizens and military $10, students and children ages 3 and up $5. theroyalplayers.ticketleap.com or (501) 315-5483.

GREATER TUNA 4 p.m. Sunday, Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. Tickets: $15. (479) 443-5600.

Auditions

Central Arkansas

TROUBLED ISLAND Saturday, Christ Episcopal Church, 509 Scott St. Prepare 3-4 arias which best represent you. Accompanist provided for a $15 fee. Auditions by appointment only. (870) 219-4635.

Clubs

Central Arkansas

CAJUN'S WHARF 2400 Cantrell Road. Raising Grey, Almost Infamous, today. Fire & Brimstone, Katmandu, Friday. Ben Byers, Jet 420, Saturday. Happy hour bands start at 5 or 5:30 p.m., headline bands at 9. Cover: $5 after 8:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; free Monday-Wednesday. (501) 375-5351.

Weekend on 04/27/2017