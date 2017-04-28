Charleston's Flanagan on Arkansas' radar

Charleston athlete Sean Michael Flanagan has several scholarship offers and is a good candidate to add one from Arkansas is the future.

Flanagan, 6-1, 191 pounds has offers from Oklahoma State, Arkansas State, Central Arkansas, Massachusetts and Louisiana- Monroe. He and Razorback tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr. are communicating.

“He said I'm the next in-state player they're looking at,” said Flanagan, who plans to visit Arkansas on Saturday. “I'm not sure whether it's overall or just at safety.”

He has a high level of interest in the Hogs.

“It's a great place and they're invested in trying to make you the best you can be,” Flanagan said.

He recorded 65 receptions 1,121 yards, 17 touchdowns and 21 carries for 186 yards and 7 touchdowns at receiver as a junior. He had 46 tackles, 4 interceptions, 6 pass breakups and recovered fumble at safety.

Flanagan has recorded a handheld time of 4.47 seconds in the 40 yard dash and an electronic time of 4.64. He’s been invited to the Hogs June 3 prospect camp.

Quarterback Ty Storey excelled at Charleston before signing with the Hogs. Flanagan said his hometown is hoping he joins Storey in Fayetteville.

“Charleston is a very supportive town, but they are definitely wanting me to be up in Fayetteville with Ty,” Flanagan said.

When he isn’t in class, taking part in spring practice or visiting schools on weekends, Flanagan works at the family chicken farm with his grandfather and uncle.

“I may get two to three hours in after practice,” Flanagan said. “On weekends that I don't have visits, I’ll work from 9 in the morning to around 3 in the afternoon.”