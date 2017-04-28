In Pulaski County crash, motorcyclist hits tree headfirst, dies, sheriff's office says

An Arkansas man was killed after his motorcycle slid off the road and sent him into a tree headfirst in Pulaski County on Friday morning, authorities said.

A witness told authorities that he was driving behind a motorcycle on Rixey Road near an intersection with Arkansas 161 around 7:50 a.m., according to a Pulaski County sheriff's office report.

The motorcycle had been traveling at around 40 mph, the witness said. As the driver approached a curve, he applied the brakes, and the rear tire locked up and sent the motorcycle into a skid, the witness told authorities.

Eventually, the motorcycle slid off the road and dug into the ground, causing the driver to go airborne, the report said. He was sent headfirst into a tree, the witness said.

Emergency personnel transported the man, identified as 42-year-old Matthew Daniel of Sherwood, to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The road and weather conditions were not mentioned in the report.

There have been at least 153 deaths on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary state police data.