U.S. 70 crash kills Arkansas woman, 23

A 23-year-old woman was killed Wednesday when her car veered into oncoming traffic on U.S. 70 east of Hot Springs in Garland County, authorities said.

Melody Boling of Hot Springs was driving a 2008 Cadillac STS west on the highway about 1:15 p.m. near Boekah Street when she lost control of the vehicle, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The Cadillac then went into the eastbound lanes, where an eastbound Ford van struck its passenger side, police said.

Boling died at the scene. The van driver, 28-year-old William Morgan of Hensley, was taken to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries, the report stated.

State Desk on 04/28/2017

Print Headline: U.S. 70 crash kills Hot Springs driver