Lanes on Cantrell, I-430 to be closed
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 2:31 a.m.
Blasting operations for the construction of a new ramp at Interstate 430 and Cantrell Road in Little Rock will require lane closures today and Sunday, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said.
All lanes on I-430 and on Cantrell in the vicinity of the interchange will be shut down for 15-minute intervals from 6 a.m. to noon Saturday and from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, weather permitting.
Traffic on both roads will be slow-rolled to a stop by the Arkansas Highway Police, the department said. Once the blast occurs, each highway will be swept for debris and reopened. There are no detours.
These closures on I-430 and Cantrell, also known as Arkansas 10, will allow the contractor to conduct blasting operations for the $22.9 million project to construct a new ramp that will carry traffic from westbound Cantrell to northbound I-430 and eliminate a left turn on Cantrell.
