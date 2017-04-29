Police: Kids alone after couple jailed

A Jonesboro man and woman are accused of abandoning their children while they were in jail, according to a police report.

Dusty Mills, 33, and Stanley Roberts, 56, left four children at their home in the 2500 block of Duncan Road after they were arrested in Mississippi County "a few days ago," a Jonesboro Police Department report said.

A therapist who went to visit Mills found the four children, who are all younger than 9, in the home about 8 p.m. Thursday, according to the report. Neighbors said the parents had been gone since their arrests, which was one or two nights earlier, the report said.

The neighbors reportedly said they tried to take care of the children after they saw that the parents were gone, but they "didn't have the means to do so."

Authorities called the Department of Human Services, which took custody of the children, according to the report.

Mills and Roberts each face a charge of endangering the welfare of a minor.

04/29/2017