8 people hit by car while walking to apartments in Florida

PERDIDO KEY, Fla. — Florida authorities say eight people were injured when they were struck by a car while walking to an apartment complex.

The Florida Highway Patrol said it happened Saturday night on Perdido Key, on the Florida Panhandle near Pensacola.

Local news outlets report that the eight friends were walking back to an apartment complex when they were struck by a car from behind. At least two people were critically injured, while others were treated and released from a local hospital.

Highway Patrol Lt. Eddie Elmore said in a Sunday news release that officers are investigating.