Graduations, baccalaureates scheduled for area schools

Following are dates for baccalaureate ceremonies and graduations for high schools in the River Valley & Ozark Edition coverage area:

Academics Plus

Charter School

6:30 p.m. May 19

New Life Church

8000 Crystal Hill Road, North Little Rock

Atkins

High School

7 p.m. May 18

Tucker Coliseum, Arkansas Tech University

1604 Coliseum Drive, Russellville

Bigelow

High School

6 p.m. May 19

Panther Stadium, Bigelow High School

114 W. Panther Drive, Bigelow

Central Arkansas

Christian High School

2 p.m. May 14

Diles Activity Center

Central Arkansas Christian Schools Secondary Campus

1 Windsong Drive, North Little Rock

Clinton

High School

7:30 p.m. May 19

Auditorium, Clinton High School

115 Joe Bowling Road, Clinton

Concord

High School

7 p.m. May 11

Independence Hall, University of Arkansas

Community College at Batesville

2005 White Drive, Batesville

Conway Christian High School

10 a.m. May 20

Antioch Baptist Church

150 N. Amity Road, Conway

Conway

High School

3 p.m. May 21

Verizon Arena

1 Verizon Arena Way, North Little Rock

Danville

High School

7 p.m. May 17

Ted Lyons Gymnasium, Danville High School

201 E. 11th St., Danville

Dardanelle

High School

2 p.m. May 21

Tucker Coliseum, Arkansas Tech University

1604 Coliseum Drive, Russellville

Dover

High School

Baccalaureate

2 p.m. May 21

Cafetorium, Dover High School

101 Pirates Loop, Dover

Graduation

7 p.m. May 22

Tucker Coliseum, Arkansas Tech University

1604 Coliseum Drive, Russellville

Greenbrier

High School

Baccalaureate

7 p.m. May 17

Panther Pavilion, Greenbrier High School

72 Green Valley Drive, Greenbrier

Graduation

3 p.m. May 21

Farris Center, University of Central Arkansas

201 Donaghey Ave., Conway

Guy-Perkins

High School

Baccalaureate

8 p.m. May 14

Thunderbird Complex, Guy-Perkins High School

492 Arkansas 25 N., Guy

Graduation

8 p.m. May 19

Thunderbird Complex, Guy-Perkins High School

492 Arkansas 25 N., Guy

Heber Springs

High School

7 p.m. May 12

Panther Gymnasium, Heber Springs High School

800 W. Monroe St., Heber Springs

Hector High School

3 p.m. May 21

Wildcat Multipurpose Building

Hector High School

104 Sycamore St., Hector

Maumelle

High School

1:30 p.m. May 20

Jack Stephens Center, University of Arkansas at Little Rock

2801 S. University Ave, Little Rock

Mayflower

High School

7 p.m. May 16

Farris Center, University of Central Arkansas

201 Donaghey Ave., Conway

Morrilton

High School

7 p.m. May 19

Devil Dog Stadium, Morrilton High School

704 E. Church St., Morrilton

Mount Vernon-Enola High School

3 p.m. May 14

Gymnasium, Mount Vernon-Enola High School

38 Garland Springs Road, Mount Vernon

Nemo Vista

High School

2 p.m. May 7

Gymnasium, Nemo Vista High School

5690 Arkansas 9, Center Ridge

Perryville

High School

Baccalaureate

6 p.m. May 7

First Baptist Church

207 Fourth St., Perryville

Graduation

8 p.m. May 12

Mustang Stadium, Perryville High School

325 Houston Ave., Perryville

Pottsville

High School

2 p.m. May 20

Tucker Coliseum, Arkansas Tech University

1604 Stadium Road, Russellville

Quitman High School

Baccalaureate

2 p.m. May 7

Bulldog Complex, Quitman High School

6275 Heber Springs Road W., Quitman

Graduation

9 a.m. May 13

Bulldog Complex, Quitman High School

6275 Heber Springs Road W., Quitman

Russellville

High School

Celebration of Excellence Ceremony

7 p.m. May 8

Performing Arts Center, Russellville High School

2203 Knoxville Ave., Russellville

Graduation

7:30 p.m. May 20

Tucker Coliseum, Arkansas Tech University

1604 Coliseum Drive, Russellville

Sacred Heart

High School

4 p.m. May 21

Sacred Heart Catholic Church

506 E. Broadway St., Morrilton

Shirley High School

2 p.m. May 13

Auditorium, Shirley High School

201 Blue Devil Drive, Shirley

South Side-Bee Branch High School

Baccalaureate

7 p.m. May 7

Fine Arts Building, South Side-Bee Branch High School

334 South Side Road,

Bee Branch

Graduation

2 p.m. May 14

Fine Arts Building, South Side-Bee Branch High School

334 South Side Road,

Bee Branch

St. Joseph

High School

4 p.m. May 14

St. Joseph Catholic Church

1115 College Ave., Conway

Two Rivers

High School

7 p.m. May 12

Gymnasium, Two Rivers High School

17727 E. Arkansas 28, Ola

Vilonia High School

Baccalaureate

8 p.m. May 7

Gymnasium, Vilonia High School

1164 Main St., Vilonia

Graduation

10 a.m. May 13

Farris Center, University of Central Arkansas

201 Donaghey Ave., Conway

West Side

High School

7 p.m. May 19

Brady-Hipp Arena, West Side High School

7295 Greers Ferry Road, Greers Ferry

Western Yell County High School

Baccalaureate

7 p.m. May 7

Cafetorium, Western Yell County High School

1 Wolverine Drive, Havana

Graduation

7:30 p.m. May 11

Stadium, Western Yell County High School

1 Wolverine Drive, Havana

Wonderview

High School

7 p.m. May 13

Gymnasium, Wonderview High School

2436 Arkansas 95, Hattieville