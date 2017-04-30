Home /
Graduations, baccalaureates scheduled for area schools
Following are dates for baccalaureate ceremonies and graduations for high schools in the River Valley & Ozark Edition coverage area:
Academics Plus
Charter School
6:30 p.m. May 19
New Life Church
8000 Crystal Hill Road, North Little Rock
Atkins
High School
7 p.m. May 18
Tucker Coliseum, Arkansas Tech University
1604 Coliseum Drive, Russellville
Bigelow
High School
6 p.m. May 19
Panther Stadium, Bigelow High School
114 W. Panther Drive, Bigelow
Central Arkansas
Christian High School
2 p.m. May 14
Diles Activity Center
Central Arkansas Christian Schools Secondary Campus
1 Windsong Drive, North Little Rock
Clinton
High School
7:30 p.m. May 19
Auditorium, Clinton High School
115 Joe Bowling Road, Clinton
Concord
High School
7 p.m. May 11
Independence Hall, University of Arkansas
Community College at Batesville
2005 White Drive, Batesville
Conway Christian High School
10 a.m. May 20
Antioch Baptist Church
150 N. Amity Road, Conway
Conway
High School
3 p.m. May 21
Verizon Arena
1 Verizon Arena Way, North Little Rock
Danville
High School
7 p.m. May 17
Ted Lyons Gymnasium, Danville High School
201 E. 11th St., Danville
Dardanelle
High School
2 p.m. May 21
Tucker Coliseum, Arkansas Tech University
1604 Coliseum Drive, Russellville
Dover
High School
Baccalaureate
2 p.m. May 21
Cafetorium, Dover High School
101 Pirates Loop, Dover
Graduation
7 p.m. May 22
Tucker Coliseum, Arkansas Tech University
1604 Coliseum Drive, Russellville
Greenbrier
High School
Baccalaureate
7 p.m. May 17
Panther Pavilion, Greenbrier High School
72 Green Valley Drive, Greenbrier
Graduation
3 p.m. May 21
Farris Center, University of Central Arkansas
201 Donaghey Ave., Conway
Guy-Perkins
High School
Baccalaureate
8 p.m. May 14
Thunderbird Complex, Guy-Perkins High School
492 Arkansas 25 N., Guy
Graduation
8 p.m. May 19
Thunderbird Complex, Guy-Perkins High School
492 Arkansas 25 N., Guy
Heber Springs
High School
7 p.m. May 12
Panther Gymnasium, Heber Springs High School
800 W. Monroe St., Heber Springs
Hector High School
3 p.m. May 21
Wildcat Multipurpose Building
Hector High School
104 Sycamore St., Hector
Maumelle
High School
1:30 p.m. May 20
Jack Stephens Center, University of Arkansas at Little Rock
2801 S. University Ave, Little Rock
Mayflower
High School
7 p.m. May 16
Farris Center, University of Central Arkansas
201 Donaghey Ave., Conway
Morrilton
High School
7 p.m. May 19
Devil Dog Stadium, Morrilton High School
704 E. Church St., Morrilton
Mount Vernon-Enola High School
3 p.m. May 14
Gymnasium, Mount Vernon-Enola High School
38 Garland Springs Road, Mount Vernon
Nemo Vista
High School
2 p.m. May 7
Gymnasium, Nemo Vista High School
5690 Arkansas 9, Center Ridge
Perryville
High School
Baccalaureate
6 p.m. May 7
First Baptist Church
207 Fourth St., Perryville
Graduation
8 p.m. May 12
Mustang Stadium, Perryville High School
325 Houston Ave., Perryville
Pottsville
High School
2 p.m. May 20
Tucker Coliseum, Arkansas Tech University
1604 Stadium Road, Russellville
Quitman High School
Baccalaureate
2 p.m. May 7
Bulldog Complex, Quitman High School
6275 Heber Springs Road W., Quitman
Graduation
9 a.m. May 13
Bulldog Complex, Quitman High School
6275 Heber Springs Road W., Quitman
Russellville
High School
Celebration of Excellence Ceremony
7 p.m. May 8
Performing Arts Center, Russellville High School
2203 Knoxville Ave., Russellville
Graduation
7:30 p.m. May 20
Tucker Coliseum, Arkansas Tech University
1604 Coliseum Drive, Russellville
Sacred Heart
High School
4 p.m. May 21
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
506 E. Broadway St., Morrilton
Shirley High School
2 p.m. May 13
Auditorium, Shirley High School
201 Blue Devil Drive, Shirley
South Side-Bee Branch High School
Baccalaureate
7 p.m. May 7
Fine Arts Building, South Side-Bee Branch High School
334 South Side Road,
Bee Branch
Graduation
2 p.m. May 14
Fine Arts Building, South Side-Bee Branch High School
334 South Side Road,
Bee Branch
St. Joseph
High School
4 p.m. May 14
St. Joseph Catholic Church
1115 College Ave., Conway
Two Rivers
High School
7 p.m. May 12
Gymnasium, Two Rivers High School
17727 E. Arkansas 28, Ola
Vilonia High School
Baccalaureate
8 p.m. May 7
Gymnasium, Vilonia High School
1164 Main St., Vilonia
Graduation
10 a.m. May 13
Farris Center, University of Central Arkansas
201 Donaghey Ave., Conway
West Side
High School
7 p.m. May 19
Brady-Hipp Arena, West Side High School
7295 Greers Ferry Road, Greers Ferry
Western Yell County High School
Baccalaureate
7 p.m. May 7
Cafetorium, Western Yell County High School
1 Wolverine Drive, Havana
Graduation
7:30 p.m. May 11
Stadium, Western Yell County High School
1 Wolverine Drive, Havana
(479) 476-4100
Wonderview
High School
7 p.m. May 13
Gymnasium, Wonderview High School
2436 Arkansas 95, Hattieville
