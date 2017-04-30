Lineup of guests for today’s TV news shows:
ABC’s This Week — President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, Reince Priebus; Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.
NBC’s Meet the Press — Vice President Mike Pence; Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Angus King, I-Maine. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.
CBS’ Face the Nation — Trump. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.
CNN’s State of the Union — Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. 8 a.m.
Fox News Sunday — Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.
The Associated Press
Print Headline: TV news shows
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: TV news shows
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.