Sunday, April 30, 2017, 6:43 a.m.

TV news shows

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:39 a.m.

Lineup of guests for today’s TV news shows:

ABC’s This Week — President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, Reince Priebus; Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC’s Meet the Press — Vice President Mike Pence; Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Angus King, I-Maine. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS’ Face the Nation — Trump. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN’s State of the Union — Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. 8 a.m.

Fox News Sunday — Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

The Associated Press

Print Headline: TV news shows

