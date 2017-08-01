Home /
Former Hog Corey Beck discusses his daughter's offer from Arkansas
This article was published today at 12:32 p.m.
Former Arkansas point guard Corey Beck, who led the Hogs to the 1994 national championship, joined Recruiting Thursday to discuss his daughter Coriah receiving a scholarship offer from Razorback Coach Mike Neighbors.
Beck, 5-9, averaged 15 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals for Fayetteville’s freshman team this past season. Beck attended a team and individual camp at Arkansas this summer. Her father admitted he wants her to be a Hog but will let her make her own decision.
She and three other Razorback offers — guard Sasha Goforth of Fayetteville, guard Destiny Salary of Jonesboro and forward Taylen Collins of Muldrow, Okla. — play for the Arkansas Banshees Premier 16-under.
