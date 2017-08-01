Former Hog Corey Beck discusses his daughter's offer from Arkansas

Former Arkansas point guard Corey Beck, who led the Hogs to the 1994 national championship, joined Recruiting Thursday to discuss his daughter Coriah receiving a scholarship offer from Razorback Coach Mike Neighbors.

Beck, 5-9, averaged 15 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals for Fayetteville’s freshman team this past season. Beck attended a team and individual camp at Arkansas this summer. Her father admitted he wants her to be a Hog but will let her make her own decision.

She and three other Razorback offers — guard Sasha Goforth of Fayetteville, guard Destiny Salary of Jonesboro and forward Taylen Collins of Muldrow, Okla. — play for the Arkansas Banshees Premier 16-under.