Hogs taking hard look at Urban DFW's Hunt

Arkansas was a regular at Urban DFW’s games to watch shooting guard Feron Hunt during the July evaluation period.

Coach Mike Anderson, associate head coach Melvin Watkins and assistant TJ Cleveland watched Hunt and small forward Kaden Archie last Wednesday at Adidas Summer Championships in Las Vegas.

“It shows they’re taking a lot of interest in me and continue to follow me,” Hunt said.

Hunt, 6-7, 190 pounds, of Desoto, Texas, has 10 scholarship offers from schools like Houston, Wichita State, Tulsa, Western Kentucky and others. He’s communicating with with Cleveland and has been told he’s high on Arkansas' radar.

The Hogs extended a scholarship offer to Archie last Thursday. Should the Razorback extend an offer to Hunt, they would be high on his list.

“They would definitely be a part of my top three just off the name and the way they play and also we had a former player attend Arkansas from Desoto,” Hunt said. “That plays a big part.”

Former Arkansas point guard Jabril Durham attended Desoto High School prior to junior college and Arkansas.

“He said there’s no soft crap over there and they’re one of the fastest playing schools in the country,” Hunt said. “I like to get up and down It would be a great fit.”

Arkansas cornerback commitment Byron Hanspard attends Desoto and is good friends with Hunt.

Hunt averaged 11 points, 5 rebounds and an assist for Urban DFW in Las Vegas. He averaged 14 points, 8 rebounds and 3 blocked shots for the Desoto Eagles as a junior.

He and Cleveland have discussed him visiting Fayetteville.

“I would have to take a visit and make sure my mom is comfortable with the program,” Hunt said.