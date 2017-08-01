Recruiting Q&A: Tight end target Hudson Henry

Pulaski Academy junior tight end Hudson Henry, a 2019 Arkansas target, recapped his July 19 visit to Fayetteville on last week's Recruiting Thursday.

Henry, 6-5, 230 pounds has offers from Arkansas, Ole Miss, Penn State and Stanford while having interest from Alabama, Georgia, Florida, LSU and others. He revealed his plans to take other visits and when he might make a decision.

He even spoke about his brother Hunter Henry's recent engagement.

Henry recorded 28 receptions for 311 yards and 3 touchdowns to help the Bruins win their third straight state title as a sophomore.