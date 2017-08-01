2 youths, including teen in custody for felony offense, flee Arkansas treatment center
Two youths committed to a juvenile treatment center ran away from the facility Monday, according to a statement from the Arkansas Department of Human Services.
Authorities on Monday were searching for 17-year-old Angel Torres and a second youth, whom the department did not identify, according to the statement. The statement said the youths left the Harrisburg Juvenile Treatment Center at midafternoon Monday.
Torres, who is from Springdale, was placed in the department's custody for a felony offense, according to the statement. He was described as a 5-foot-6 Hispanic male weighing 120 pounds. No description of the second youth was provided.
