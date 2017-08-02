1 Arkansas woman killed, 1 injured in head-on crash, police say

A 61-year-old woman was killed and another person injured in a head-on crash Tuesday morning in northeast Arkansas, state police said.

The two-vehicle crash reportedly happened around 7:10 a.m. as Shella Booth of Manila was driving east on Arkansas 18 east of Big Lake in Mississippi County.

Booth’s 2015 Jeep Patriot crossed the highway's centerline, causing her to strike a 2016 Nissan Altima driven by 31-year-old Emily Sanders of Black Oak, according to a preliminary report.

Booth was taken to Arkansas Methodist Medical Center in Paragould, where she was later pronounced dead, authorities said.

Sanders was also reported injured in the accident.

Travel conditions at the time of the crash were described as clear and dry.

Booth’s death was one of at least 287 reported so far this year on Arkansas roads, according to preliminary figures.