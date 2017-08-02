Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, August 02, 2017, 12:50 p.m.

Central Arkansas man accused of dragging pregnant victim inside home, strangling her

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 12:01 p.m.

steven-michael-polston-21-of-jacksonville

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Steven Michael Polston, 21, of Jacksonville

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


An Arkansas man was arrested Tuesday after he dragged a pregnant victim inside his home and strangled her, police said.

On Tuesday around 12:15 p.m., a Jacksonville police officer was sent to a home on Devon Court after getting a call about a domestic disturbance, according to a police report.

A witness told police that he saw 21-year-old Steven Michael Polston of Jacksonville on top of a victim and watched him drag her into the Devon Court home.

The victim, who is pregnant, reportedly said that Polston strangled her until she blacked out.

The Pulaski County online jail roster shows Polston is being held on a charge of second-degree domestic battery in lieu of a $2,500 bond.

A court date is scheduled for Aug. 17.

smmlv3 says... August 2, 2017 at 12:48 p.m.

Neander-thugs come in a variety of sizes and colors. Unfortunately, they reproduce like rabbits.

