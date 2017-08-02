Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, August 02, 2017, 4:37 a.m.

Big inning helps Naturals rally past Travelers

By Paul Boyd

This article was published today at 2:26 a.m.

Northwest Arkansas Naturals shortstop Nicky Lopez heads to first after connecting with the ball against the Arkansas Travelers Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, during the third inning at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale. Visit nwadg.com/photos to see more photographs from the game.

PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE

Northwest Arkansas 9, Arkansas 8

Arkansas^001^030^050^—^8^12^2

Northwest Arkansas^010^008^00x^—^9^12^1

Arkansas^AB^R^H^RBI^BB^SO^LOB^AVG

O’Malley, DH^5^1^2^1^0^2^1^.250

Bishop, CF^5^1^2^0^0^2^2^.357

Waldrop, RF^5^0^1^2^0^2^3^.308

Mejias-Brean, 3B^5^1^2^2^0^2^1^.257

Casteel, 1B^4^1^1^0^1^0^1^.283

Marlette, C^4^1^2^1^0^0^0^.266

Mariscal, LF^4^1^1^1^0^0^2^.103

Kobernus, 2B^4^0^0^0^0^1^4^.222

Wong, SS^3^2^1^0^1^1^2^.245

Totals^39^8^12^7^2^10^16^

2B: Marlette (18, Hill). TB: Marlette 3; O’Malley 2; Mariscal; Waldrop; Wong; Bishop 2; Casteel; Mejias-Brean 2. RBI: Waldrop 2 (66); Mejias-Brean 2 (23); Marlette (54); Mariscal (1); O’Malley (3). 2-out RBI: Waldrop; Mejias-Brean 2; O’Malley. Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Kobernus; Casteel. Team RISP: 6-for-12. Team LOB: 6.

NW Arkansas^AB^R^H^RBI^BB^SO^LOB^AVG

Dewees Jr., CF^5^0^1^1^0^0^1^.271

Lopez, N, SS^5^1^0^1^0^0^2^.281

Dini, C^4^1^3^2^0^1^0^.371

Duenez, DH^4^1^2^1^0^1^1^.259

Ramos, 3B^4^1^1^0^0^0^4^.257

Escalera, LF^4^2^2^0^0^0^0^.251

Miller, RF^4^1^0^1^0^2^3^.228

Arteaga, 2B^4^1^2^1^0^0^0^.283

de San Miguel, 1B^4^1^1^1^0^1^1^.250

Totals^38^9^12^8^0^5^12^

2B: Dini (7, Hunter). TB: Arteaga 2; de San Miguel; Dini 4; Duenez 2; Dewees Jr.; Ramos; Escalera 2. RBI: Miller (14); Arteaga (29); de San Miguel (9); Dewees Jr. (45); Lopez, N (9); Dini 2 (19); Duenez (61). 2-out RBI: Dini 2; Duenez. Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Ramos; Dewees Jr.. Team RISP: 6-for-11. Team LOB: 5.

Arkansas^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO^HR^ERA

Neidert (L, 0-3)^5.1^7^5^1^0^4^0^6.14

Hunter (BS, 1)^2.2^5^4^4^0^1^0^5.85

NW Arkansas^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO^HR^ERA

Griffin (W, 8-3)^6.2^8^4^4^1^5^0^3.33

Hill^1.1^4^4^3^1^3^0^4.86

Peterson, M (S, 1)^1.0^0^0^0^0^2^0^0.00

Umpires: HP: Grant Conrad. 1B: Jeff Gorman. 3B: Kyle McCrady.

T: 2:43. Att: 3,056.

Arkansas Travelers starter Nick Neidert delivers to the plate Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, during the second inning against Northwest Arkansas at Arvest Bal...

SPRINGDALE -- The Northwest Arkansas Naturals got a boost from an old friend to hold on for a 9-8 victory over the Arkansas Travelers on Tuesday night.

Reliever Mark Peterson, who was re-signed and activated before the game, got the last three outs in the top of the ninth at Arvest Ballpark.

The right-hander saved 16 games combined in each of the past three seasons for Northwest Arkansas but was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies in late June. He pitched in eight games for Class AAA Lehigh Valley but was released a couple of weeks ago.

Naturals Manager Vance Wilson said Peterson was big for the Naturals, who have played for the past week with only 22 or 23 players. The roster maximum is 25.

"He kinda saved us," Wilson said. "He's been throwing and gave us a call and still wanted to pitch. Obviously we know him and have a history with him. As down as we are in arms, it's nice to have him back."

The Naturals also enjoyed an eight-run sixth inning to turn a 4-1 deficit into a 9-4 advantage. Northwest Arkansas sent 11 batters to the plate and combined 8 hits (7 singles) with a pair of errors.

That was also a welcome sight for Wilson, whose team had lost 14 of 17 and averaged less than three runs a game during that period.

"They made a couple mistakes, but you've got to give credit to the guys after that," Wilson said. "They had a great approach, stayed on the ball. The best thing, I thought, was the two-strike approach that inning. We got down in some counts."

Naturals catcher Nick Dini went 3 for 4 with 2 RBI. Three other Naturals added two hits apiece.

The Travs fought back to get within 9-8 thanks to a four-run top of the eighth. That rally also was aided by a two-out error by Northwest Arkansas.

Shawn O'Malley, Braden Bishop, Seth Mejias-Brean and Tyler Marlette each had two hits for the Travs. Mejias-Brean and Kyle Waldrop drove in two runs apiece.

Today’s game

TRAVELERS AT NATURALS

WHEN 7:05 p.m. WHERE Arvest Ballpark, Springdale RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas; KQSM-FM, 92.1, in Northwest Arkansas WEBSITES travs.com, nwanaturals.com PITCHERS Travelers: TBA; Naturals: RHP Josh Staumont (3-10, 6.41 ERA).

TRAVS WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m. THURSDAY vs. Tulsa, 7:10 p.m. FRIDAY vs. Tulsa, 7:10 p.m. SATURDAY vs. Tulsa, 6:10 p.m. SUNDAY vs. Tulsa, 6:10 p.m. MONDAY off TUESDAY vs. Frisco, 7:10 p.m.

NATURALS WEEK AHEAD

TODAY vs. Arkansas, 7:05 p.m. THURSDAY at Springfield, 7:10 p.m. FRIDAY at Springfield, 7:10 p.m. SATURDAY at Springfield, 6:10 p.m. SUNDAY at Springrield, 6:10 p.m. MONDAY off TUESDAY vs. Midland, 7:05 p.m.

Sports on 08/02/2017

Print Headline: Naturals turn to old hand to stop Travs

Arkansas Online