Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, August 02, 2017, 12:53 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

North Little Rock man faces rape, sexual assault charges

By Jillian Kremer

This article was published today at 11:44 a.m.

Marquis Deshawn Brown, 32, of North Little Rock

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Marquis Deshawn Brown, 32, of North Little Rock

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A 32-year-old North Little Rock man was arrested on rape and sexual assault charges Tuesday, authorities say.

Jail records show Marquis Deshawn Brown was booked into the Pulaski County jail shortly after 10:15 p.m.

According to a North Little Rock Police Department arrest report, Brown told officers that he touched the female victim inappropriately on at least three separate occasions.

He remained on the jail roster Wednesday morning. No bail has been set.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: North Little Rock man faces rape, sexual assault charges

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online