North Little Rock man faces rape, sexual assault charges

A 32-year-old North Little Rock man was arrested on rape and sexual assault charges Tuesday, authorities say.

Jail records show Marquis Deshawn Brown was booked into the Pulaski County jail shortly after 10:15 p.m.

According to a North Little Rock Police Department arrest report, Brown told officers that he touched the female victim inappropriately on at least three separate occasions.

He remained on the jail roster Wednesday morning. No bail has been set.