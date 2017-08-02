PHOTO: Pound of meth, thousands of dollars seized from Arkansas home of woman, authorities say

One pound of crystal meth and thousands of dollars were seized Sunday from the home of a woman believed to be trafficking drugs from California into Arkansas, according to a news release.

In June, the Cleburne County sheriff's office started to look into a person who was bringing large amounts of meth into the county, the release said. Deana Winter Mathias, 48, from Tulare, Calif., became the main suspect, the release said.

On Sunday, authorities searched her Arkansas home on McJester Road near Wilburn and said they found a gun and just more than 1 pound of crystal meth.

They also found about $2,900 in cash that Mathias earned from selling drugs as well as a small amount of marijuana, the release said.

Mathias is being held without bond at the Cleburne County jail on a felony charge of trafficking a controlled substance, Sheriff Chris Brown said.