Arkansas wildlife officials find body in river

AUGUSTA -- Officials sent the body of a woman found in the White River to the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for identification and to determine the cause of death, Jackson County Sheriff David Lucas said Tuesday.

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission officers found the body north of Taylor Bay on the White River near Augusta at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Lucas said.

Jackson County deputies were initially called to the White River after swimmers found an abandoned vehicle near the Fitzhugh levee, Lucas said. After authorities contacted the owner Monday, a missing person report was filed.

Deputies and other law enforcement officials searched the area Monday but didn't find anyone.

Just as deputies were preparing to resume their search of the river Tuesday morning, two Game and Fish wildlife officers in Woodruff County found the body.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Jackson County sheriff's office at (870) 523-5842.

State Desk on 08/02/2017