Divers find body of Jordan man, 70

MOUNTAIN HOME -- Arkansas Game and Fish Commission divers recovered the body of a Baxter County man Monday after friends said he jumped from a boat into Lake Norfork on Sunday and disappeared.

Divers located Charles Hogan Daniels, 70, of Jordan in 114 feet of water just before noon Monday, Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery said.

Emergency personnel responded to a call from Jordan Marina at 3:47 p.m. Sunday after Daniels jumped from a boat into the water north of Jordan Island, Montgomery said.

Daniels went underwater and wasn't seen again, witnesses said.

Deputies and officials with the Game and Fish Commission, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and fire and rescue teams searched the area by boat. At 11:30 p.m. Sunday, search teams thought they had located the body on sonar in about 115 feet of water. The team resumed its search Monday and found Daniels' body, Montgomery said.

Baxter County Coroner Brad Hays ruled the death an accidental drowning.

State Desk on 08/03/2017