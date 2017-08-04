FIRST LOOK: Little Rock venue gives preview of stage setup for Guns N' Roses show

A day before their concert in Arkansas' capital city, storied rock band Guns N’ Roses debuted a setup at War Memorial Stadium made to bring attendees to their sha na na na knees Saturday night.

The group is expected to take the stage around 7:30 p.m. as part of its “Not in This Lifetime” stadium tour around 7:30 p.m. at the Little Rock venue. Doors open at 5 p.m.

The tour celebrates the 30th anniversary of the band’s 1987 debut album Appetite for Destruction, which sold more than 30 million copies worldwide and was the best-selling debut album in the United States of all time, according to a news release.

On Friday afternoon, news outlets got an advanced look at the “massive staging and production” constructed at War Memorial Stadium.

A crew of 100 people who travel with the band, plus 100 more locals, built the stage and razed the three video screens. The entire operation will roll out of town Sunday with 15 trucks of equipment in tow, said the show's production manager, Dale "Opie" Skjerseth.

Bandmates include the famed and often bandana-clad Axl Rose, Slash on lead guitar, Duff McKagan on base, Richard Fortus on rhythm guitar, Frank Ferrer on drums and Melissa Reese on keyboard. Guest artist Sturgell Simpson will join the crew for the Little Rock show.

Little Rock is just one of more than 40 stops the band will make across North America this summer and fall. The group returned to touring after a more than 20-year hiatus, according to a news release.

All concessions at the show will be cash only.

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.