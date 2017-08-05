11 schools, one district picked for pilot project

Eleven Arkansas schools and one district have been selected to participate in a professional learning communities pilot project.

The selected schools and district were among 86 that applied to receive support from Solution Tree, a national professional development organization that specializes in team building among teachers as a way to improve student learning.

The schools and district will receive up to 50 days of training, coaching and support to build and sustain a strong culture of collaboration.

The selected district is the Prescott School District.

The selected schools are:

• Ballman Elementary and Spradling Elementary, Fort Smith School District.

• Bragg Elementary, West Memphis School District.

• Douglas MacArthur Junior High, Jonesboro School District.

• Eastside Elementary, Greenbrier School District.

• Frank Mitchell Intermediate, Vilonia School District.

• Joe T. Robinson Middle, Pulaski County Special School District.

• Monticello Middle, Monticello School District.

• Morrilton Intermediate, South Conway County School District.

• Premier High School, a charter school in of Little Rock.

• Rogers High, Rogers School District.

Participants will be matched with a certified Profession Learning Communities at Work associate from Solution Tree. The associates will provide on-site training, observation and coaching. The selected schools and district will create action plans that focus on increasing student achievement through aligned curriculum, formative assessment and proven instructional strategies.

"When educators share best practices and work together to address areas that need improvement, our students have endless opportunities to grow and learn, Arkansas Education Commissioner Johnny Key said in announcing the selected campuses. "These schools are committed to ensuring Arkansas leads the nation in student-focused education," he said.

Metro on 08/05/2017