Police in Little Rock investigate overnight homicide
This article was published today at 7:56 a.m.
Authorities in Little Rock are investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday.
One person was killed at 2115 Howard St., the Little Rock Police Department said on Twitter.
Authorities were called to the address, which is in a residential block north of the Arkansas State Fairgrounds, shortly before 4:45 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting.
No further details, including the identity of the victim or whether an arrest had been made, were immediately known.
The killing is the 39th of the year in Little Rock.
