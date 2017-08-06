Sex den at the center? Can it be?

GLOBE PROBE: We clutched our pearls when we saw the cover of tomorrow's issue of supermarket tabloid The Globe, featuring pictures of Hillary and Bill Clinton and Little Rock's very own Clinton Presidential Center with the headline "Hillary Walks Out! She discovers Bill's SECRET SEX DEN at presidential library."

Blush.

We contacted the spokesfolks at the Clinton Foundation to see if they wished to comment. They didn't. And, really, who could blame them? After all, this is The Globe. Who pays any attention to such trash?

Blush.

FLAME FAME: Shawn Ellis, age 56 of Mountain View, not only competed in Tuesday's episode of the History channel's bladesmithing show Forged in Fire, he beat three competitors to win $10,000.

The judges decided that Ellis -- who makes and sells custom knives -- was a cut above.

TAT CHAT: Also looking sharp on TV, the staff from Black Cobra Tattoos in Sherwood returned to Spike's Ink Master competition (now in Season 9) last week. Owner Matt O'Baugh (who placed third in Season 6 back in 2015) and artist Katie McGowan have teamed up to create ink-redible designs. New episodes air at 9 p.m. Tuesdays.

Will they win bragging rights and the $200,000 prize? We're waiting on pens and needles.

CAVE RAVE: A recent CNN.com travel story identified "18 Weird and Wacky Hotels Across America" and included in the roundup were two Arkansas sites: Eureka Springs' Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge and Parthenon's Beckham Creek Cave Lodge.

Quizzing newsroom staffers revealed that several of us had never heard of the posh, private 6,000-square-foot Parthenon lodge built into a cave with the caviar-budget rate of $1,200 to $1,600 per night.

Clearly we've been living in a (less luxurious) cave.

SWELL HOTEL: Also in the lodging category, the 21c Museum Hotel in Bentonville, open since 2013, recently was ranked as No. 8 on Travel + Leisure's "Top 15 City Hotels in the Continental United States" list based on a reader survey.

Apparently their suites are pretty sweet.

POST WITH THE MOST: White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci was given his walking papers last week after 10 short days on the job. And Skip Rutherford, dean of the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service, tweeted about a possible gig for him, referencing the CEO of the Hot Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau: "A. Scaramucci, given lengthy WH tenure, could be Grand Marshal of Steve Arrison's 'World's Shortest Parade' in Hot Springs, Arkansas."

SHAMROCK TALK: Speaking of the Hot Springs parade, it was announced last week that actor Jon Heder will serve as official starter for the "first ever 15th annual" St. Patrick's Day event in 2018.

Who better than the star of Napoleon Dynamite to begin things with a bang?

Contact Jennifer Christman at (501) 378-3513 or jchristman@arkansasonline.com.

Metro on 08/06/2017