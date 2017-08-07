Woman crossing Arkansas interstate fatally struck by vehicle

A 45-year-old woman died after a vehicle struck her while she crossed Interstate 49 in Benton County Friday night and then drove away, Arkansas State Police said.

It happened shortly after 9:45 p.m. after Heather Ann Byars left her vehicle and was crossing I-49 on foot in the Bentonville area.

Byars was taken to Northwest Medical Center in Springdale, where she was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the other vehicle has not been identified.

Conditions were said to be clear and dry at the time.

At least 295 people have been killed on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.