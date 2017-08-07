Sheriff: Gunman in vehicle fires at central Arkansas home; woman hit in hand

Arkansas authorities are investigating after a woman reported being hit in the hand Monday afternoon by a shot fired into her home from a vehicle.

The woman initially refused to open the door for officers when they arrived at her home in Wrightsville around 12:50 p.m., the Pulaski County sheriff’s office said.

When deputies later got inside, the woman told them a silver Chevrolet HHR had pulled up outside her home at 5417 Grays Lane earlier that day. Someone inside the SUV began firing, she said, and one bullet hit her in the hand.

Lt. Cody Burk, a spokesman for the sheriff's office, said the woman refused to go to a hospital to receive treatment for her gunshot wound.

No suspect has been identified.