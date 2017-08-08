Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, August 08, 2017, 7:59 a.m.

Arkansan drowns at Florida beach

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.

DESTIN, Fla. -- A tourist from Arkansas drowned Monday off a Florida beach.

The Okaloosa County sheriff's office said a 70-year-old woman started to panic Monday when she couldn't touch the bottom while swimming at Henderson Beach State Recreation Area in Destin, Fla.

Bystanders pulled the woman to shore and began resuscitation efforts until paramedics arrived.

She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office didn't immediately identify her nor say where in Arkansas she was from.

State Desk on 08/08/2017

Print Headline: Arkansan drowns at Florida beach

