Blytheville police say drugs at killing

BLYTHEVILLE -- Police are investigating the shooting death of a Blytheville man in the doorway of what officers considered a house used for selling drugs.

Blytheville police responded to 837 Anderson St. at 5:47 a.m. July 28 after a resident reported finding his front door open and blood on a storm door. Officers found Travis Bernard Cothran, 30, of Blytheville just inside the doorway with a fatal gunshot wound, said Capt. Scott Adams, commander of the Blytheville Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division.

When officers entered the home, they found several types of narcotics, scales, packaging, weapons and possible stolen property, Adams said in a news release.

"Evidence indicates this house was set up for the distribution of narcotics," he said in the release.

Authorities sent Cothran's body to the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for an autopsy.

State Desk on 08/08/2017