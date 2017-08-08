Driver of 18-wheeler dies after vehicle rolls over on Arkansas highway

A man driving a tractor-trailer was killed after the truck tipped over on a state highway in Polk County Monday morning, police said.

A 2013 Freightliner was heading west on Arkansas 8 west of Big Fork around 6 a.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report. The 18-wheeler lost control, went off the road, then overcorrected and rolled onto its side, police said.

The driver, 64-year-old Joseph P. Mouton of Missouri City, Texas, was killed, police said.

No one else was reported hurt in the wreck.

The weather was cloudy and the road was dry at the time, police said.

At least 296 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.