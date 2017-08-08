Driver sentenced for fleeing fatality

HOT SPRINGS -- A man has been sentenced to six years' probation and 120 days in jail for fleeing the scene after fatally injuring a pedestrian last year while driving.

Brandon Neal Harris, 36, of Hot Springs had pleaded guilty July 24 in Garland County Circuit Court to leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death, a felony punishable by up to six years in prison.

According to the affidavit, shortly after 2 a.m. July 30, 2016, state police Cpl. Michael Reed responded to the scene where a pedestrian, identified as Ronnie Dale Fletcher, 64, was struck by a vehicle on Airport Road near Marion Anderson Road.

An investigation determined a vehicle was eastbound on Airport Road when it struck Fletcher, who was standing in the eastbound lanes. The driver continued driving east after his vehicle hit Fletcher.

Fletcher was killed on impact.

