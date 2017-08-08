Home / Latest News /
Food: The coolest of wine coolers
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 11:11 a.m.
Uncorked readers know Lorri Hambuchen is a rose fanatic and always eager to explore her favorite styles of wine. So when “frose,” the coolest summer cocktail, and our Southern heat came into her life at the same time, she thought what a better time to give this refreshing drink a test?
Frose (fro-ZAY) also known as frozen rose is an adult slushy that combines the cool, refreshing acidity and fruitiness of rose wine with a fresh fruit, sugar and ice.
For the recipe and Hambuchen’s rose recommendations, read Wednesday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Style.
