Home / Latest News /
Little Rock man says robbers punched him in face, stole $200
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 10:44 a.m.
A Little Rock man told police that two people punched him in the face before stealing hundreds in cash Monday morning.
Officers responded at 9:36 a.m. to a home in the 3800 block of West Sixth Street after getting a call about a robbery, according to a police report.
A 24-year-old who lives at the residence told police he was walking north toward a Subway at 117 S. Cedar St., about a half-mile from where he lives, when he was approached by two people dressed in black sweatpants.
The 24-year-old said both people punched him in the face, then stole $200 in cash from him. The robbers fled east on Plateau Street, the victim said.
He had a cut on his left cheek, police said.
No suspects were named on the report.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Little Rock man says robbers punched him in face, stole $200
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.