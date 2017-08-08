Little Rock man says robbers punched him in face, stole $200

A Little Rock man told police that two people punched him in the face before stealing hundreds in cash Monday morning.

Officers responded at 9:36 a.m. to a home in the 3800 block of West Sixth Street after getting a call about a robbery, according to a police report.

A 24-year-old who lives at the residence told police he was walking north toward a Subway at 117 S. Cedar St., about a half-mile from where he lives, when he was approached by two people dressed in black sweatpants.

The 24-year-old said both people punched him in the face, then stole $200 in cash from him. The robbers fled east on Plateau Street, the victim said.

He had a cut on his left cheek, police said.

No suspects were named on the report.