PHOTO: 'Unique' pants lead to identification, arrest of Arkansas armed robbery suspect, police say

A pair of "uniquely fashioned pants" and an Arkansas investigator's hunch led to the arrest of an armed robbery suspect, authorities said.

The investigation started after a masked gunman wearing a pair of dark pants with a white design on them held up an EZ Mart in Texarkana on July 29.

Video surveillance from the store captured the robber and his "unique" pants, and Lt. Jason Shores theorized the same person may have gone into a nearby Wal-Mart, the Texarkana Police Department said in a news release. Shores obtained video surveillance from that retailer and saw a man appearing to wear the same pants less than an hour before the convenience mart robbery.

He wasn't wearing a mask then, and police were able to identify him as 19-year-old Lamarcus Henderson, the release said.

Henderson was arrested Saturday after a short foot chase, and he later confessed to the robbery, police said.

A second person who was with Henderson at the Wal-Mart, identified by authorities as 20-year-old Nelson Ikegulu, is wanted on a warrant for aggravated robbery.