Police: 3 Arkansas teens arrested in string of robberies, vehicle break-ins

PHOTOS: Glen Campbell, singer and Arkansas native, dies after battle with Alzheimer's

Tuesday, August 08, 2017, 4:39 p.m.

By Kally Patz

This article was published today at 4:02 p.m.

PHOTO BY TEXARKANA POLICE DEPARTMENT

West Jaden, Montreiyos Green and Adrian Black

Arkansas authorities say they have arrested three teenagers after a string of robberies and vehicle break-ins in Arkansas and Texas.

In a news release, the Texarkana Police Department said that four robberies were committed on the same day last week in Texarkana, Texas, and Wake Village, Texas.

Footage from the robbery in Wake Village showed a silver Ford Explorer driving away, and police believed it might be the same vehicle used by several black males in a series of vehicle break-ins in Arkansas that were recorded on video by a resident.

On Thursday, a Texarkana officer stopped a silver Ford Explorer on Creek Bend Drive around 2:30 a.m. Adrian Black, 17, and reportedly an unidentified female minor were reportedly inside.

Both were released, but later that day, a detective from Texas reported to Arkansas authorities that a cellphone taken in one of the robberies had been used to change the girl’s name on an application.

After searching a home on Creek Bend Drive, officers found a slew of items reported stolen in the Texas robberies. Further investigation led to the identities of three more suspects, police said.

Black, Montreiyos Green and Jadan West, all 17, have been arrested on Texas warrants. They are each charged with three counts of robbery.

JustMe1954 says... August 8, 2017 at 4:29 p.m.

I bet they are the low live P.O.S. that recently broke into my car. They are very very lucky I didn't catch them.

