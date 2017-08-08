Home / Latest News /
Police: Man tries to deposit $1M bill, arrested on drug charges
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 3:06 p.m.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Authorities say a man who tried to deposit what he presented as a $1 million bill has been charged with drug possession in Iowa.
A criminal complaint says Sioux City police officers were called to a Northwest Bank branch Thursday to talk to a man who tried to deposit the bill into his account. The officers asked 33-year-old Dennis Strickland whether he had any more of the bills and that a baggie fell out when he emptied a pocket. The complaint says the baggie contained methamphetamine.
The U.S. Treasury Department says it has never produced a $1 million bill.
Iowa court records say Strickland is scheduled to be back in court Monday. His attorney hadn't returned a call Tuesday from The Associated Press.
