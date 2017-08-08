Voters approve measure to increase North Little Rock sales tax, unofficial results show

Voters have approved a measure to increase North Little Rock's sales tax by 1 percent, unofficial results show Tuesday night.

2,786 votes were cast in favor of the tax increase while 1,925 were cast against it, according to results posted by the Pulaski County Election Commission.

One-half of the tax will be permanent to fund the city's general operations. The other one-half percent is set to expire after five years and be used for a new police and courts building, fire station upgrades and street and drainage improvements.

The tax increases North Little Rock's overall sales tax to 9.5 percent.

The new tax begins Jan. 1 and is expected to bring in about $16 million a year.

