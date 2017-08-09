Arkansas man arrested after asking if he could eat drugs in pocket, police say

A Fayetteville man was arrested Sunday after he dumped suspected cocaine onto the floor of a club, then asked officers if they would let him eat the remaining drugs in his pocket, police said.

Around 1:50 a.m., an officer recognized 26-year-old James Donnell Maxey Jr. walking on the sidewalk in Fayetteville, according to a police report. Maxey was reportedly wanted on a felony warrant.

As the officer followed Maxey, the 26-year-old ran into the Dickson Street Social Club at 326 N. West Ave. and locked the door behind him, authorities said.

Employees let police inside, where they saw the 26-year-old dumping suspected cocaine onto the club's kitchen floor, according to the report.

Police said they found a baggie with a small amount of the drug in Maxey's pocket after he was arrested. Maxey then asked the officer if police were going to throw it on the ground or "let him eat it," the report said.

Maxey was booked into the Washington County jail on charges of possession of cocaine, fleeing, resisting arrest and tampering with physical evidence. He remained in custody there Wednesday.

A court date is scheduled for Aug. 23.