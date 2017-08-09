Truck spills frozen pizzas on I-30 in Little Rock; westbound lanes shut, only 1 eastbound lane open

A truck crash spilled frozen pizzas onto Interstate 30 in Little Rock, blocking all westbound traffic and closing all but one eastbound lane, officials said.

It happened around 1 p.m. on the westbound highway about a mile east of Interstate 430. The truck reportedly hit the Mabelvale Road overpass, tearing apart its trailer and spilling diesel fuel and its load.

No one was hurt.

"But there's a lot of frozen pizzas laying out on the interstate right now," Arkansas Department of Transportation Department spokesman Danny Straessle said from the scene. "Lots of pizza fatalities."

The Arkansas Online live traffic map showed a significant backup in both directions.

The highway department said in a Tweet that clearing the scene will "take time."

Straessle said the overpass in the area sustained only "superficial" damage.

Further details on how the wreck occurred weren't immediately known.

An Arkansas Online reporter is headed to the scene. Check back for updates.