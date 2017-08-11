Arkansan wins 2017 Brain Bee in Capitol

Sojas Wagle, a student at Har-Ber High School in Springdale, has won the 2017 World Brain Bee, a neuroscience competition among students ages 13-19 from 25 countries.

The event, hosted by the American Psychological Association, took place earlier this week in Washington, D.C.

Wagle, who will be a high school junior, received a trophy and a $3,000 award.

He was the second Arkansas student in as many years to win the USA Brain Bee, which was held in March this year, but he is the first from Arkansas to win the world contest.

In addition to his participation in the 19th annual neuroscience competition, Wagle has been captain of his school's Quiz Bowl team and the state's Most Valuable Player for the past two years, according to the announcement of his championship.

He was a third-place winner of the National Geographic Bee in 2015. In 2016, he was chosen for Who Wants to be a Millionaire? "Whiz Kids" edition, from which he won $250,000, portions of which were given to his school district and a local hospital. He also plays violin for the Arkansas Philharmonic Youth Orchestra, according to a news release about the Brain Bee winner.

Second place in the World Brain Bee contest went to a student from Krakow, Poland, and third place was awarded to a student from Malaysia.

Norbert Myslinski, of the University of Maryland Dental School's Department of Neural and Pain Sciences, is the founder of the Brain Bee, the purpose of which is to motivate students to study the brain and to consider careers in neuroscience.

The Brain Bee is a three-tiered competition. Students initially participate in local chapter competitions in which there are as many as 200 participants. Winners of those contests are eligible to participate in regional or national championships, and those winners are invited to the world championship.

Metro on 08/11/2017