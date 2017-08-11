Hogs hire Dolan to lead TV broadcasts

— Brett Dolan has been hired as the lead TV broadcaster for the Razorback Sports Network.

Dolan is a longtime baseball broadcaster who has spent the last 11 years in Houston. From 2006-12, Dolan was an announcer on the Houston Astros' broadcasts and since 2013 has been a pregame, postgame and sideline reporter for Root Sports Houston. He also has worked as play-by-play announcer on ESPN-affiliated college football and baseball broadcasts.

At Arkansas, Dolan will serve as the primary announcer for games produced by RSN and aired on SEC Network platforms, most notably for the Razorbacks' baseball and basketball teams.

"It will be a privilege to cover so many sports at the University of Arkansas for the passionate Razorbacks fan base and experience the Southeastern Conference firsthand," Dolan said in a statement announcing his hiring.

In addition to the Astros, Dolan has worked with the Montreal Expos and multiple minor league teams. As announcer for the Triple-A Tucson Sidewinders, he twice was named Arizona Sportscaster of the Year by NSSA.

Dolan is a native of Casey, Iowa, and 1992 graduate of the University of Iowa. He replaces Alex Perlman, who spent three years with RSN.