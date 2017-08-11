Missouri man held in shooting death

PARAGOULD -- A Paragould District Court judge set bail for a Missouri man accused in the Aug. 4 fatal shooting of a Marmaduke man to Greene County Circuit Court on Thursday after giving him time to find an attorney.

Judge Dan Stidham of Paragould set a $500,000 bail for Adam C. Brown, 37, of Hornersville, Mo., and found probable cause to hold him for first-degree murder.

Police arrested Brown on Aug. 4 outside of the Valero convenience store at the intersection of U.S. 49 and Main Street in Paragould after they say he shot Jeremy R. Green, 38, during an altercation. Witnesses said the two men argued and Brown fired several shots at Green with a handgun.

Green was struck and taken to a Paragould hospital where he died, Arkansas State Police spokesman Liz Chapman said.

Brown appeared in court Monday but did not have an attorney. Stidham allowed him until Thursday to find one. Brown hired attorneys Ray Nickel and Bill Stanley of Jonesboro, court records indicate.

The judge set a Sept. 25 hearing in Greene County Circuit Court in Paragould for Brown's arraignment.

