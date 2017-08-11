Pair tries to rob Little Rock video game store at gunpoint, police say

Two people tried to rob a video game store at gunpoint Thursday night, according to a Little Rock police report.

An employee told police that the would-be robbers entered Game X Change at 3412 South University Ave. around 8:45 p.m.

One assailant, described as a 6-foot-tall black male weighing about 150 pounds and wearing a gray hoodie and a red bandana, reportedly pointed a silver gun at the employee and said, “Don’t do anything stupid.”

At that point, a man walked up to the counter. The 30-year-old fled when he realized the business was being robbed, he later told officers.

According to the report, the store's employee said the pair of would-be robbers ran out after the 30-year-old, who told police that one of the two chased him for awhile.

Police said nothing was taken from the business.

A detailed description was unavailable for the second assailant, and no suspects were named on the report.