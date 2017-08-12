Man gets 10 years in '16 rape of wife

A Van Buren man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for raping his wife, according to the Crawford County prosecuting attorney's office.

German Vasquez, 49, was accused of forcibly having sex with his wife May 7, 2016, two months after she filed for divorce against him, according to Circuit Court records. The couple had separated in February 2016. The divorce decree was issued May 9, 2017.

Vasquez was convicted after a two-day trial this week before Crawford County Circuit Judge Gary Cottrell, who sentenced Vasquez based on the jury's sentencing recommendation.

Rape is a Class Y felony with a penalty range of 10 to 40 years or life in prison.

State Desk on 08/12/2017