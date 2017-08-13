COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

Aug. 13

Melba Theater Anniversary Celebration

BATESVILLE — The Melba Theater, 115 Main St., will continue the celebration of the one-year anniversary of the theater’s official reopening with a showing of Singin’ in the Rain at 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $4. For more information, visit melbatheater.org.

Gospel Singing Convention

BROCKWELL — The Izard County Gospel Singing Convention will meet at 2 p.m. in the old store building at the Brockwell Gospel Music School. All are invited to bring the music-school songbook and an instrument to play. Special music is welcome. For more information, call (870) 834-5827 or (870) 368-4146.

Small Town Amateur Radio Service Meeting

CABOT— The Small Town Amateur Radio Service, or Stars, a ham-radio group, will meet at 1:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 71, 114 N. First St. The group meets the second Sunday of every month. For more information, call (501) 203-5715.

Aug. 14

Ozarka College CNA Classes

MELBOURNE — Ozarka College is accepting enrollment for certified nursing assistant classes. This nine-week basic health skills course meets two times per week, beginning Monday. The class is for college credit and can be taken at Ozarka’s Melbourne, Ash Flat and Mountain View campuses. Financial aid is available to students who qualify. For more information or to register, contact Tamra Bevill at (870) 368-2079 or tbevill@ozarka.edu, or Dawn Smith at (870) 368-2044 or dawn.smith@ozarka.edu.

White County Retired Teachers Meeting

SEARCY — The White County Retired Teachers will meet at noon at the Carmichael Community Center, 801 S. Elm St. George Hopkins, head of the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System, will speak. Lunch will be provided; RSVP to Joe Hurd at williamjhurd@yahoo.com. Dues may also be paid at the meeting.

Kids Track Night

SEARCY — Kids Track Night, a free event open to kids ages 1-13, will begin at 6 p.m. at the Harding University Track. The mission of the event is to promote running in a fun, safe environment. Running events range from 50 meters through a mile. At the end of each meet, there will also be a 4x400 meter relay for the older kids. More information and registration are available at searcyrush.com.

White County Tea Party Meeting

SEARCY — The White County Tea Party will meet at 6:30 p.m. at IHOP, 3513 E. Race Ave. Josh Waters with Conduit for Action will speak on legislative issues. For more information, call (501) 322-3196 or email teaparty@itpwca.org.

Aug. 15

French Legion of Honor Ceremony

BATESVILLE — Beatrice Moore, the consul of France for Arkansas, will honor three World War II veterans who will receive the French Legion of Honor medal: William Strauss, Roy Rogers and Olan Wages. The ceremony will be at 2 p.m. at the Batesville Community Center and Aquatics Park. The majority of Americans who have received the French Legion of Honor medal are veterans who helped liberate France during World War II. The award shows the gratitude of France to Americans.

Scholarship Application Deadline

SEARCY — The deadline is Tuesday to apply for White County Single Parent Scholarship Fund Inc. fall 2017 scholarships. The scholarships are awarded to White County single parents who have minor children and are pursuing postsecondary education in order to achieve skilled employment. The application may be viewed at www.aspsf.org. For more information, contact Executive Director Dan Newsom at wcspsf.inc@gmail.com or (501) 230-2414.

Aug. 16

Solar Eclipse Presentation

BATESVILLE — The Independence County Library will host a solar eclipse presentation from noon to 1 p.m. at The Loft in the Barnett Building, 267 E. Main St. Beverly Meinzer, a chemistry professor at the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville, will present the program. The event is free and open to the public.

Aug. 17

Summer Paint Night

BATESVILLE — The Batesville Area Arts Council will present a Summer Paint Night from 6-8 p.m. at the BAAC Gallery on Main, 226 E. Main St. The cost is $35 per person. Register at batesvilleareaartscouncil.org. For more information, call (870) 793-3382.

Aug. 18

Basic Leather Crafting Class

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Ozark Folk Center State Park will offer a basic leather crafting class, taught by Janice Clark. Participants will make a personalized leather journal while learning the basic leather-crafting skills of tooling, staining, lacing and finishing. To register for the class, call (870) 269-3851.

Beats & Eats August

SEARCY — Main Street Searcy will host its monthly Beats & Eats downtown, beginning at 6 p.m. The event will include live music, food from local businesses and food trucks, kid-friendly activities and shopping. Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs to the Main Street parking lot, behind Think Idea Studio and Burrito Day, for this free community event.

Aug. 19

Poolside Baptism

SEARCY — Calvary Chapel Searcy, an extension of Calvary Chapel Fort Lauderdale, at 216 Johnston Road, will have a poolside baptism at 1 p.m. Participants are reminded to bring a towel and sunscreen. For more information, call (501) 268-7540.

Next Generation Concert

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Ozark Folk Center State Park will host the annual Next Generation concert at 7 p.m. in the Music Auditorium. Scheduled to perform are Twang, Here Comes Trouble, Five South, Pretty Lil Miss, Possum Juice and Outlaw Status. For more information, call (870) 269-3851.

Public Casting Call

BATESVILLE — The NADT Dance Academy will host a public casting call for The Nutcracker for ages 5 through adult from 2-3 p.m. No dance experience is required nor affiliation with NADT. Performances will be the weekend before Thanksgiving. Everyone is welcome. For more information, contact Cindy Hubbard at (866) GOT-NADT, www.nadt.info or cindy@nadt.info.

Cheeseburger in Paradise Fundraiser

FAIRFIELD BAY — Tickets are on sale for the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center’s annual Cheeseburger in Paradise fundraiser, set for 6:30-9:30 p.m. at the Conference Center. The dinner and dance will feature beach food, a silent auction, a pay-as-you-go bar and live music by Lucky Draw. Tickets are $25, and 50/50 raffle tickets are $5 each. Tickets are available from committee members Linda Duncan, Bonnie Lang, Sharon Luxon, Kay Otis and Cindy Wellenberger, and at the Education Center and the Fairfield Bay Conference Center. For more information, call (501) 884-4440.

ONGOING

2017 Kids Art Exhibition

BATESVILLE — The 2017 Kids Art Exhibition — a display of art created by students in kindergarten through the sixth grade at the Batesville Area Arts Council’s Summer Art Camp — will be on display in BAAC’s Gallery on Main, 226 E. Main St., through Aug. 26. For more information, call (870) 793-3382.

Music in the Caverns Cancellation

MOUNTAIN VIEW — The Music in the Caverns concert series at Blanchard Springs Caverns has been canceled. Caroling in the Caverns will begin at the end of November. For more information, call the caverns at (870) 757-2211.

Ozarka College Yoga Classes

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Ozarka College in Mountain View will offer yoga classes for eight weeks, beginning Aug. 15. Tuesday sessions will meet from 4-5:30 p.m. and from 5:45-7:15 p.m. Thursday sessions will be from 5-6:30 p.m. and from 6:45-8:15 p.m. The instructor will be Rachel Olivia Bishop. A few yoga mats will be available for use. The cost is $160 per eight-week session, or $150 for people 60 and older, and preregistration is required. For more information or to register, contact Lindsay Wilson-Galloway at (870) 269-5600 or lhgalloway@ozarka.edu.

New Vision Newport Leadership Class

NEWPORT — The Newport Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the 2016-2017 New Vision Newport leadership class through Friday. The tuition fee of $300 includes all materials, meals and travel expenses. Return completed applications to the chamber office, 201 Hazel St. For more information, contact Julie Allen at (870) 523-3618 or Jon Chadwell at (870) 523-1009.

Pioneer Village Summer Saturdays

SEARCY — Pioneer Village, a late-1800s village at 1200 Higginson St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. all Saturdays through August. Volunteers will give tours of the buildings and grounds. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. For more information or to verify opening in the event of rain, call (501) 580-6633.

Summer Arkansas Artists and Mentors Exhibit

BEEBE — The Arkansas State University-Beebe Art Department is featuring the exhibit Arkansas Grown: Artists Emerging on the Arkansas Art Scene through Tuesday in the England Center Art Gallery, 201 N. Orange St. The gallery is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call (501) 882-4495.

Farmers Market

HORSESHOE BEND — The Horseshoe Bend Farmers Market will be open from 8-10:30 a.m. each Wednesday at Faith Presbyterian Church, at Church and Fourth streets. Vendors will offer fresh produce, baked goods and crafts.

Free Brown-Bag Lunch

CABOT — The Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Women of Cabot serve a free brown-bag lunch at 11 a.m. each Thursday at the church, 4100 Arkansas 89 S. In 2016, this mission of the church served more than 8,600 lunches to the hungry and needy of Cabot.

Opportunity for Bridge Players

BEEBE — Bridge players are needed at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call (501) 843-2930.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

CABOT — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine St. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

Republicans Meetings

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club has regular get-togethers at noon the first and third Thursdays of the month at the Kingpin Sports Grill. Lions serve local communities and protect the planet. Club members provide children with eyeglasses, offer food for seniors and provide assistance during natural disasters. All are invited to the meetings.

Upcoming

Community Music Gathering

BATESVILLE — There will be a community music gathering from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 21 at First Community Bank, on the corner of Harrison and St. Louis streets. Singers, musicians and listeners are welcome to attend the free event. The group’s regularly scheduled meeting for Sept. 4 has been canceled.

Solar Eclipse Viewing

BATESVILLE — The Independence County Library will host a Solar Eclipse Viewing from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Pocket Park on Main Street. Solar eclipse glasses and safety viewing instructions can be picked up at the library Monday through Aug. 21. The free event is open to the public. For more information, call the library at (870) 793-8814.

Democratic Party of White County Meeting

SEARCY — The Democratic Party of White County will meet at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at Arkansas State University-Searcy, 1800 E. Moore Ave. For more information, visit white@arkdems.org or call (501) 368-9390.

Carved Wine Chiller Pottery Workshop

BATESVILLE — The Batesville Area Arts Council will present a Carved Wine Chiller Pottery Workshop from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 22 at Main Street Pottery, 309 E. Main St. The cost is $50 per person. Register at batesvilleareaartscouncil.org. For more information, call (870) 793-3382.

Newport Alumni Hall of Fame Banquet

NEWPORT — The ninth annual Newport Alumni Hall of Fame Banquet will take place at 6 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Newport Country Club. Hosted by the Newport Special School District Charitable Foundation, the event will honor outstanding Newport graduates with induction into the Alumni Hall of Fame. Tickets, at $25 each, are on sale at the Newport Area Chamber of Commerce, 201 Hazel St. For more information, email newportfoundation@yahoo.com.

Quilter’s Retreat

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Ozark Folk Center State Park will present a quilter’s retreat Aug. 24-26. The event will feature quilting classes with René Riggan, Jennie Sharp and Jennifer Whitman. To register for the retreat, call (870) 269-3851.

Ultimate Tailgate Pep Rally Fundraiser

SEARCY — Grill-Fest will expand this year to become White County’s Ultimate Tailgate Pep Rally to benefit Jacob’s Place Homeless Mission. The event will take place from 5-9 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Searcy Event Center to kick off the 2017 football season. Tickets are $5 for a hamburger meal or $3 for a hot-dog meal and can be purchased at any of the following event partner branches in White County: Centennial Bank, Edward Jones, First Community Bank, First Security Bank, Regions Bank, Simmons Bank, Southern Bank and the White County Federal Credit Union. There will be $5 wristbands for unlimited access to all kids’ activities or $1 tickets per activity.

Central Arkansas Team Care for the Homeless Meeting

CABOT — Central Arkansas Team Care for the Homeless (Catch), will meet at 10 a.m. Aug. 26 at American Legion Post 71, 114 N. First St., in the Cabot mini mall. For more information, Call (501) 203-5715.

Land O’ Frost Car Show

SEARCY — Land O’ Frost will host a car show at 9 a.m. Aug. 26 at the White County Fairgrounds to benefit the JDRF, the leading organization for Type I diabetes research. The preregistration fee is $20, and day-of-show registration is $25.

Marty Stuart Concert

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Marty Stuart will be in concert at 7 p.m. Sept. 2 in the large auditorium at Ozark Folk Center State Park. Tickets are reserved seating at $35 for premium seats and $25 for general reserved seats. To purchase tickets, call (870)-269-3851, and press No. 2.

Bark in the Park Dog Walk and 5K Fun Run

ROSE BUD — Service Dogs of Distinction will have its second annual Bark in the Park Dog Walk and 5K Fun Run at 9 a.m. Sept. 9 at City Park. Service Dogs of Distinction is a nonprofit that provides service dogs to veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder at no cost to the veterans.

Memorial Golf Classic

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club will host its annual Memorial Golf Classic, in memory of Lion Rick Meadows, on Sept. 11 at Cabot’s Rolling Hills Country Club on Mount Carmel Road/Arkansas 321. The four-person scramble will have a shot-gun start at 1 p.m. Proceeds will provide vision-screenings, eye exams and the purchase of eyeglasses for schoolchildren and in-need adults. The entry deadline is Sept. 5, and entry forms are available at cabotlions@yahoo.com or by calling (501) 920-2122. Entry fees, $100 per person or $400 per team, include the green fee, a golf cart, two free mulligans, and a steak and baked-potato dinner. For more information, contact the Cabot Lions Club at (501) 920-2122.

White River Water Carnival

BATESVILLE — The 74th annual White River Water Carnival will begin at 10 a.m. Sept. 16 at Riverside Park. There will be live music, food and craft vendors, a car show, a parade and activities for kids.

Potluck and Bible Study

SEARCY — Calvary Chapel Searcy, an extension of Calvary Chapel Fort Lauderdale, at 216 Johnston Road, will have its Thursday-night once-a-month Potluck/Fellowship/Bible Study from 6-7 p.m. Sept. 14. There will be Thursday-night Bible studies only from 6-7 p.m. Sept. 21 and 28. For more information, call (501) 268-7540.

Paws at the Beach 5K Run/Walk

HEBER SPRINGS — The annual Humane Society’s Paws at the Beach 5K Run/Walk will take place Oct. 7 at Sandy Beach. Race time is 8 a.m., and the course is certified. Register at racesonline.com/events/paws-at-the-beach-5k-1k or at the race from 6:30-7:30 a.m. The entry fee is $25 if registered by Sept. 15 and $30 after that and on race day. For more information, contact Eileen Wilroy at hshumanesociety5k@gmail.com or (501) 250-4428.

Artoberfest

BATESVILLE — Artoberfest, a free arts and music festival, will begin at 10 a.m. Oct. 7 on Main Street. The event will feature artists’ booths, live music, art demonstrations and more. For more information, contact Carly Dahl at (870) 793-3382 or email info@batesvilleareartscouncil.org.

To submit an item for the Calendar of Events, mail information to Calendar of Events, Three Rivers Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR, 72203; send faxes to (501) 378-3500; or email trnews@arkansasonline.com. Deadlines for calendar-item submissions are noon Friday for Thursday editions and noon Tuesday for Sunday editions.