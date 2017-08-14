4 ex-health center workers charged in Fayetteville theft

FAYETTEVILLE -- Four former Fayetteville Health and Rehabilitation Center employees are charged in the theft of more than $14,000, according to an arrest warrant affidavit Friday.

Jennifer Thumser, 44, of 2120 W. Wedington Drive surrendered to law enforcement officials Friday and was booked into the Washington County jail on charges of conspiracy to commit theft of property and conspiracy to commit fraudulent use of a credit card.

Nichole Brennom, 42, of 3837 W. Brightwater Place; Kristy Kennamer-Hunt, 52, of 574 Elk Ave. in Elkins; and Diana Vanwinkle, 47, of 3942 Rochester Circle, Apt. 102, in Springdale were arrested Thursday and charged with theft of property and fraudulent use of a credit card.

All worked at the long-term care and rehabilitation facility at 3100 Old Missouri Road.

Jane Nemetz, a former administrator, told police that Thumser helped three other women spend unauthorized money at a Harps Food Store last year, according to the report. The purchases were made Sept. 30 through Nov. 23.

The investigation began Dec. 23. The employees racked up $14,772 on the account, according to the report. The items purchased included 29 gift cards. The account was meant for small purchases, up to $200 on average, but the highest expenditure was $1,380 on Nov. 23, according to the report.

The women must have worked together, Nemetz told police.

Brennom was authorized to sign for expenditures when Nemetz was not at work, according to the report. Vanwinkle worked in the activities department, assisted in transportation and also was a supply clerk. Kennamer-Hunt was a licensed practical nurse. Thumser was the financial specialist and prepared the paperwork Brennom signed, according to the report.

