Arkansas woman killed, man injured in wreck on state highway
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 9:04 a.m.
A 24-year-old passenger was killed and a driver was injured after the car they were traveling in overturned in Cross County on Sunday night, police said.
Janie Merrell of Cherry Valley was riding in a 2010 Kia Rio east on Arkansas 364 west of Vanndale around 8:40 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.
As the Kia rounded a curve, it overturned, police said. Merrell was fatally wounded, police said.
The driver, 27-year-old Jacob Williams of Wynne, was reportedly hurt and taken to Regional One Health in Memphis for treatment.
Conditions were said to be clear and dry at the time.
At least 308 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.
