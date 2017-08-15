Home /
JOHN BRUMMETT: Played to his base
Some things are worse than others.
Neo-Nazis espousing racial and ethnic hatred, for example, are worse than people who take to the street to respond that black lives matter and Jewish people have equal rights.
Got that, Mr. President?
Donald Trump didn't get it Saturday. Only nearly 48 hours later, under duress, apparently persuaded by his family and aides and Republican congressional colleagues that he needed to rise above himself, did he grudgingly call out and condemn white supremacists.
He aimed better late than never--barely--to do what a less disgraceful president would have done in the first place, which was seek to soothe and lift a troubled nation.
His attempt to repair his own damage of horrid equivocation on white nationalism, while welcome, was so tactically essential that it can't begin to excuse his disgraceful instincts and the message they left for nearly two dreadful days, and probably still.
This human disgrace who now defiles the once-great American presidency, Donald Trump, would have had us believe that declaring that black lives matter--and confronting the hate that says otherwise--was the same level of inhumanity as declaring that black lives don't.
Unspeakably ugly warfare broke out Saturday in Charlottesville, Va. On one side were avowed white supremacists and white nationalists making Nazi salutes, waving Confederate flags, bearing heavy arms, making anti-Semitic slurs and, in some cases, wearing Trump campaign caps.
On the other side were counter-protesters including members of the movement called Black Lives Matter.
In response that afternoon, an egomaniacal narcissist looked upon race warfare in a great American town a few miles south and saw only his own reflection and interest.
The hideous creature who is now the nation's preposterous second-place president rose to denounce such hatred ... "on many sides, on many sides."
He often repeats his inaner comments as if to make them less inane by saying them twice.
An American president was saying a little neo-Nazism in America is suitable for immorally equivalent lumping with hating neo-Nazism.
A few congressional Republicans, possessed of decency and unpossessed of any severe megalomaniacal and narcissistic disorder, reacted as evolved human beings living in post-World War II civilization.
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida said on Twitter: "Very important for the nation to hear [the president] describe events in Charlottesville for what they are, a terror attack by white supremacists."
U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah put on Twitter: "We should call evil by its name. My brother didn't give his life fighting Hitler for Nazi ideas to go unchallenged here at home."
The best statement among Republican senators came from our own Tom Cotton, who called white supremacists what they are and wrote: "These contemptible little men do not speak for what is just, noble and best about America. They ought to face what they would deny their fellow citizens: the full extent of the law."
I'd amend the manliness-obsessed Cotton's statement only to stipulate that neo-Nazism would be contemptible in American traitors of any gender or shape or size.
Trump was concerned mostly about the fact that people were saying his incendiary rhetoric had emboldened American Nazis to emerge from the shadows to infest our culture in this way. And it had.
David Duke, the Klansman from Louisiana, said it plainly. He said those white-supremacist demonstrators in Charlottesville, of which he was one, were trying to "fulfill the promises of Donald Trump."
So, naturally, Trump tried to deflect on Saturday by making a reference to Barack Obama. His seeming point was to contend that he is to blame for nothing and that some would say Black Lives Matter members were emboldened by Obama.
Obama condemned the laxity of gun laws after first-graders were executed. He expressed the truth that American police have killed an overwhelmingly disproportionate number of black people, and pronounced that not good. But he never failed to seek to soothe in time of grief and crisis.
Trump, instead, engaged initially in cynical political mathematics.
He is down to his base, about 35 percent. That base includes the disgraces shouting Nazi slogans in Charlottesville. His re-election chances will be built on that base.
He must hold desperately to that base to have any chance for two other things to happen--for moderate Republicans to come home to him because the economy is doing well enough, and for Democrats to oblige him again, as they well may, with an unappealing opponent offering no strong message or connection to white working people.
That kind of political calculus hamstrings Trump. It gives us an American president most of us hadn't remotely expected, meaning one allied with a Russian dictator and instinctively defensive about Nazis.
I've not mentioned the Robert E. Lee statue in Charlottesville. That was but a convenient excuse for anti-American human atrocities emboldened by the preposterous second-place president to party like it was 1934 in Germany.
John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, was inducted into the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame in 2014. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.
Editorial on 08/15/2017
Print Headline: Played to his base
TimberTopper says... August 15, 2017 at 5:22 a.m.
Good one John! I expect the haters will be committing shortly with elevated BP's and foaming at the mouths.
Blindman says... August 15, 2017 at 5:50 a.m.
Congratulations, JB. Respect!
davidscherreysbcglobalnet says... August 15, 2017 at 6:48 a.m.
White supremacist and ‘Unite the Right’ leader, Jason Kessler, was once reportedly a supporter of former President Obama and the Occupy movement.
According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, an organization that is certainly no friend to Conservatives.
Does the columnist remember Black Lives Matter protest July 7, 2016, Micah Xavier Johnson ambushed and fired upon a group of police officers in Dallas, Texas, killing five officers and injuring nine others.
White Nationalists and Left-Wing Hate groups sponsor hate and division. Don't let their hate be yours.
It doesn't matter what President Trump said or when he said it Haters Hate and have not accepted him as President.
Columnist words show hate in his heart, it's sad but just the time we are living in.
WGT says... August 15, 2017 at 7:11 a.m.
Thank you, John. And, reservedly, I recognize Tom Cotton for being able to say the right thing in regards to the horribly deplorable display of willful American ignorance.
.
TimberTopper is right. They'll be scathing with rebuke and puke.
PopulistMom says... August 15, 2017 at 7:16 a.m.
Great column, John. Thanks.
ARMNAR says... August 15, 2017 at 7:18 a.m.
You called it, TT. This one really riled the resident Nazi sympathizers.
RBear says... August 15, 2017 at 7:27 a.m.
Great column John.
...
davidcherry you are so quick to blame Obama for BLM and other incidents, but turn aside and ignore the words of Trump and his role in the matter. Not all Trump supporters are white nationalists, but all white nationalists are Trump supporters.
...
The Kessler rumors mean nothing regarding his current state of ideology. Many hate-mongering Republicans today were Democrats once, a part of the Dixiecrat movement. But they exited the party when the party embraced civil rights.
Carville says... August 15, 2017 at 7:53 a.m.
This is John Brummett playing to HIS base! :-) Nothing Mr. Trump does will please a certain close-minded, hateful group of people and we find it no surprise that this aging liberal has nothing interesting to say. The problem is, John, that we now can get anti-Trump fake news 24 hours a day from CNN and NBC. Makes you irrelevant.
davidscherreysbcglobalnet says... August 15, 2017 at 8:17 a.m.
RBear I never mention President Obama in my comment.
Founded in 1866, the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) extended into almost every southern state by 1870 and became a vehicle for white southern resistance to the Republican Party’s Reconstruction-era policies aimed at establishing political and economic equality for blacks. Its members waged an underground campaign of intimidation and violence directed at white and black Republican leaders.
“The Democrats are the party of the Ku Klux Klan,” Cruz (R-Tex.) said in an interview on Fox News. “You look at the most racist — you look at the Dixiecrats, they were Democrats who imposed segregation, imposed Jim Crow laws, who founded the Klan. The Klan was founded by a great many Democrats.”
The States' Rights Democratic Party usually called the Dixiecrats was a short-lived segregationist political party in the United States. It originated in 1948 as a breakaway faction of the Democratic Party determined to protect states' rights to legislate racial segregation from what its members regarded as an oppressive federal government. The term "Dixiecrat" is sometimes used by Northern Democrats to refer to conservative Southern Democrats from the 1940s to the 1990s.
You say all white nationalists are Trump supporters. Are all Communist, Antifa and hate fill leftist groups Obama and democrats supporters? No, your comment is vile and foolish.
Donald Trump, Muhammad Ali, and Rosa Parks received the Ellis Island Medal of Honor in 1986. The Ellis Island Medal of Honor is awarded each year in celebration of “patriotism, tolerance, brotherhood and diversity.
23cal says... August 15, 2017 at 8:41 a.m.
About the Ellis Island award (note: it isn't a 'medal of honor')....Trump was one of 80 individuals to receive the Ellis Island Medal of Honor in 1986, the first year that the National Ethnic Coalition of Organizations handed out the award. However, the fact that Donald Trump received the award and posed for a photograph says little about his motivations or whether or not he has racist tendencies, only that he received an award and participated in a ceremony meant to honor him (and others).
*
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was similarly honored with the Ellis Island Medal of Honor in 1999.
*
David needs to read up on the Southern Strategy. The Dixiecrats of 1948 populate today's Republican southern red states.
