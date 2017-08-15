Rapper charged in shooting outside Arkansas club pleads not guilty

The rapper who performed the night of a mass shooting at a Little Rock nightclub has pleaded not guilty to a federal charge stemming from another shooting in Forrest City.

Ricky Hampton, who performs under the stage name Finese 2 Tymes, also waived his court appearance that had been set for Tuesday in federal court on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm, filings show.

Hampton in July pleaded not guilty in federal court after he was named in a criminal complaint. The not guilty plea filed Tuesday comes after he was indicted by a grand jury.

Authorities say Hampton became angry at a woman blocking his exit after a June 25 performance at Club Envy in Forrest City, prompting him to fire the gun at her as she tried to drive away.

The rapper has not been charged in the July 1 shooting at Power Ultra Lounge in Little Rock that left 25 people injured from gunfire.

Hampton’s bodyguard, Kentrell Dominique Gwynn, 25, was later arrested on three charges related to the Little Rock shooting.

Gwynn was set to appear in federal court for his arraignment Tuesday afternoon.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates and read Wednesday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.