Authorities: Arkansan damages vehicles after man tries to stop him from beating wife; both arrested

An Arkansas man is accused of smashing vehicles with a rifle after another man tried to stop him from beating his wife, according to a report from the Baxter County sheriff's office.

Deputies responded Sunday afternoon to a home on Second Street in Norfork, where they were told an argument between Jeremy Heath Dillard, 40, of Norfork and his wife became violent.

A friend reportedly ran for help, and a little while later, a blue Jeep pulled up, and Christopher Scott Smith, 27, got out carrying a metal pipe. Smith tried to approach Dillard, but 40-year-old stopped him, authorities said. According to the report, Smith ran back to another vehicle yelling, “Get the gun.”

The woman inside dropped a rifle before she could hand it to Smith, the sheriff's office said, and Dillard picked it up. He began smashing the taillights, then damaged other vehicles, according to the report.

Both men were arrested and taken to Baxter County jail when authorities arrived at the scene.

Dillard, who was charged with third-degree domestic battery, two counts of first degree criminal mischief and possession of firearms by certain person, was released later Sunday on $5,000 bond, jail records show. Smith, of Mountain Home, was charged with aggravated assault, according to the sheriff's office. He was released Monday on $246 bond.