ASU defensive tackle injured, out for weeks in Red Wolves' 1st major loss of season

Arkansas State University defensive tackle Dee Liner injured his groin in Wednesday morning’s practice and, according to Coach Blake Anderson, will be out two to six weeks.

The injury, which occurred during a non-contact drill, is the first major loss for the Red Wolves this season.

Sophomore guard Troy Elliott, who started two games last season, missed Saturday’s scrimmage with a minor ankle injury and is currently day-to-day.

The ASU defense lost senior linebacker Khari Lain on July 31, when he was suspended for the 2017 season for not meeting an NCAA policy during the team's appearance in the 2016 Cure Bowl. Lain played 13 games in a reserve role, and his 32 tackles in 2016 were the most on the team among players who didn't start.

Liner’s injury sets back the depth of a defense that led the NCAA in tackles for loss (125) last season.

The 6-3, 325-pound redshirt senior sat out the 2015 season due to his transfer from Alabama. In 2016, he played in all 13 games for ASU, including four starts, and his 8.5 tackles for loss were fourth on the team. Liner was named to the All-Sun Belt Conference 2017 Preseason Second Team.

The defensive tackles with experience left on ASU’s roster are junior Donovan Ransom (18 career tackles, 1 sack) and redshirt senior Clifford Thomas (19 career tackles).

Junior Tony Adams, who is 6-0 and 344 pounds, is expected to contribute after transferring from Jones County Junior College (Miss.) in the spring.

The Red Wolves' season starts Sept. 2 at Nebraska.